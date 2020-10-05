Figure 1: CO2 emissions from the production of refined lithium Source: Roskill Note: Emissions are classed as the CO2 emissions (from all fuel sources). For the purposes of this analysis, emissions are classed as any anthropogenic sources of CO2. This calculation includes all CO2 emissions grouped under Scope 1 and 2 categories as set out by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol as well those associated with transporting material between production and refining sites

London: UK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roskill’s new Sustainability Monitor, and subsequent White Paper, analyse the energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of the lithium supply chain. This analysis, based on a bottom-up calculation of energy use by source, accounts for all scope 1 and 2 emissions within the production chain, measured on an operation by operation basis. It examines fuel use, power sources and energy intensity, determining how these factors contribute to an operation’s overall emissions profile. Using this, Roskill has been able to produce detailed energy and emissions intensity curves of the lithium supply chain

What the paper and analysis demonstrate, among other things, is the clear contrast in emissions intensity between brine and mineral operations. On average, lithium sourced from hard rock spodumene sources requires an average 9t of CO 2 for every tonne of refined lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) produced, nearly triple that of the average tonne of LCE from the brine sector.

Given the more energy-intensive nature of mining along with the requirement for emissions-intensive shipping of mine site concentrate to China for refining, this perhaps comes as no surprise. Additionally, the analysis can pick out individual operating segments within both production chains and what stands out, namely:

The high shipping emissions associated with transporting Australian spodumene concentrate to China for refining. The high emissions intensity of refining concentrate to lithium carbonate or hydroxide, in part driven by China’s power grid mix and reliance of coal. The low emissions output from mining equipment and on-site vehicles, despite their comparatively high energy intensity. The significant disparity between emissions from mineral concentrate and brine refining.

With demand for lithium set to increase sharply over the next decade and with ESG (Environment, social & governance) factors becoming a more crucial determinant in a company or project’s investment appeal, scrutiny of the lithium sectors sustainability is set to grow. It is therefore crucial for projects, as well as existing operations, to place themselves favourably against the ESG values.

