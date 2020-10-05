Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Thermometer Market by Point of Measurement, by Product, by Patient Age Category, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Thermometer Market size is expected to reach $972.7 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The rise in the cases of influenza, norovirus, COVID-19, and other medical conditions as well as increasing awareness about how important it is to monitor body temperature, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market. Due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and the major symptom includes high fever and in order to monitoring and screening of temperature, there has been a sudden rise in demand for thermometers.



The emerging and small-sized players have increased the operations and rapid advancements in technology are a major contributor to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the prohibition on traditional mercury in 13 states of the U.S. that were used in-glass fever thermometer enhanced the demand of non-contact thermometers. The government has also implemented some laws in order to ban the production of mercury thermometers.



At the same time, various initiatives like the mercury pollution prevention program of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is spreading awareness among the people about the damaging and harmful effects of mercury on the body and in the environment. Presently, the most widely used thermometer for screening and monitoring the body temperature is infrared thermometers that are contactless and used in public places.



The increasing cases of infectious disease and other medical conditions necessitate a precise body temperature measurement as it is important for deciding the treatment procedures. Other bacterial and viral diseases such as swine flu, malaria, dengue show common symptoms like high fever, and primarily body temperatures are measured and it is likely to boost the medical thermometer market. It is crucial to take the correct body temperature to diagnose any disease.



Alternatively, thermometers are available in the market that is accurate and cost-effective over that of mercury-based thermometers. The technologically advanced digital medical thermometer is gradually replacing mercury-based thermometers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key companies profiled in the report include

3M Company (Nexcare)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (America Diagnostics Corporation)

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

A&D Company, Limited

Exergen Corporation

Easywell Biomedical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Medical Thermometer Market, by Point of Measurement

1.4.2 Global Medical Thermometer Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Medical Thermometer Market, by Patient Age Category

1.4.4 Global Medical Thermometer Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Medical Thermometer Market by Point of Measurement

3.1 Global Ear Market by Region

3.2 Global Forehead Market by Region

3.3 Global Oral Market by Region

3.4 Global Ambient Market by Region

3.5 Global Anal Market by Region

3.6 Global Other Point of Measurements Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Medical Thermometer Market by Product

4.1 Global Infrared Radiation Thermometers Market by Region

4.2 Global Digital Thermometer Market by Region

4.3 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Medical Thermometer Market by Patient Age Category

5.1 Global Adults Market by Region

5.2 Global Pediatrics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Medical Thermometer Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Company Overview

7.2 Financial Analysis

7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4 Research & Development Expense



