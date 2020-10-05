Pune, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dolomite powder market size is expected to reach USD 33.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growing use of dolomite in the steel industry is predicted to enable healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dolomite Powder Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Calcium Dolomite, and Magnesia Dolomite), By Application (Steel-making, Cement Industry, Agriculture, Glass, Ceramic, Rubber, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 25.41 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus emergency has resulted in a massive loss for manufacturing industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





The dolomite powder market report encompasses:

Wide-ranging assessment of the industry

Evaluated data of the segments

Newest trends and insights

Dominant regions in the world

A thorough analysis of prominent players

Compressive scrutiny of COVID-19 impact





Inflated Demand from Steel Industry to Foster Growth

The surging steel and iron industry is expected to spur business opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Dolomite is used as a slag flux in the production of steel to remove impurities. Dolomite powder is also used in refractory linings of open-hearth steel furnaces. The increasing demand for dolomite in mini-steel plants for fettling and refractory applications will have an excellent effect on the market. The rising production and consumption of steel is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. As per the World Steel Association, 98% of the raw materials used to make crude steel are converted to products and by-products. The steel industry’s goal is zero waste. The rising emphasis on steel recycling is likely to generate sales openings for the market. Nonetheless, the increasing construction projects will simultaneously increase the demand for steel, which, in turn, will bode well for the market.





Break on Construction Activities to Dampen Market During Coronavirus

The strict regulations concerning the export and import of raw material during the pandemic will dwindle the growth of the market. Moreover, the slowdown of the construction and cement industry will indirectly hamper the demand for dolomite. The lack of distribution from major steel manufacturing countries will subsequently restrict the expansion of the market. For instance, decreased production and export from the major producer of steel, china will have a horrendous effect on the market amid coronavirus.





Regional Analysis :

Thriving Metal Production to Improve Market in Asia Pacific

The market for dolomite powder in Asia Pacific stood at US$ 6.20 Billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing metal and building & construction industry in India and China. The growing application of cement and steel is expected to create demand for the market. The market in Europe is predicted to witness a significant growth rate owing to the increasing demand from the steel & iron and cement industry. The growing utilization of dolomite in glass and ceramics owing to its high rigidity and tensile strength will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the region.





Key Development :

February 2018: Imerys announced that it has acquired the calcium carbonates and dolomite business of Vimal Microns Ltd., a key supplier of calcium carbonates in India. This new development will consolidate the presence of Imerys in India.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Dolomite Powder Market are:

Sibelco (Belgium)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Imerys S.A. (France)

Beihai Group (China)

Arihant MinChem (India)

Omya Group (Switzerland)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Nordkalk Corporation (Finland)

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd. (U.K.)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dolomite Powder Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Dolomite Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume/Value) Calcium Dolomite Magnesia Dolomite By Application (Volume/Value) Steel-making Cement Industry Agriculture Glass Ceramic Rubber Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





