The "Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type (Stainless Steel Shell, Carbon Steel Shell, Others), Application (Industrial Water Pollution Treatment, Drinking Water Purification, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Activated Carbon Filters Market Size is Estimated to be USD 267 Million in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 330 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4%

The growth in the activated carbon filters market is attributed to the stringent regulation on industrial discharge to control water pollution and regulations drinking water quality standards to control water borne dieases. The market growth is also attributed to the rapid urbanization and growth in industrial, food & beverage, pharmaceutical applications. One of the emerging applications of activated carbon filters is gas separation. Activated carbon filters are used to separate components of gas through pressure swing adsorption phenomena (PSA).



However, COVID-19 has affected the activated carbon filter manufacturers due to a decline in demand and loss of growth potential in the market. One of the drawbacks of the use of activated carbon filters is the creation of a damp environment on the activated carbon bed, which promotes bacterial proliferation. This factor has limited the use of activated carbon filters, especially in pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications.



Stainless steel shell is the fastest-growing segment of the activated carbon filters market.



Stainless steel shell was the largest segment of the activated carbon filters markets globally in 2019 in terms of value. The stainless steel shell is anticipated to account for the biggest share of the overall activated carbon filters market during the forecast period. The growth of stainless steel shell activated carbon filters is attributed to its durability and less-corrosive properties. Carbon steel shell activated carbon filters are less durable because of its corrosive nature.



Industrial water pollution treatment is the largest application of the activated carbon filters market.



The industrial water pollution treatment application is expected to be the largest, and the drinking water purification application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. The global activated carbon filters market is mainly driven by the implementation of stringent regulations by regional governments and environmental agencies to control water pollution. Also, activated carbon filters are used to treat industrial discharge to re-use it in the manufacturing process again. Re-use of industrial discharge water and water pollution control are the two major making industrial water pollution treatment the largest application in the market.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for activated carbon filters market.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for activated carbon filters in 2019. The market for this region is segmented into China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Rest of APAC. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economy. The region has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, accounting for over one-third of the world's GDP. High economic growth, coupled with the increasing population, is expected to drive the region's industrial sector. This is expected to increase the demand for activated carbon filters in water pollution treatment and water purification applications.



Market Overview

Executive Summary



Industrial Water Pollution Treatment to Be the Largest Application in the Activated Carbon Filters Market

Stainless Steel Shell to Be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Type in the Market

APAC Dominated the Activated Carbon Filters Market in 2019

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in the Activated Carbon Filters Market: Activated Carbon Filters Market to Witness Growth During the Forecast Period

Activated Carbon Filters Market Growth, by Type: Stainless Steel Shell to Be the Fastest-Growing Type Segment

Activated Carbon Filters Market Share, by Application and Region, 2019: Industrial Water Pollution Treatment Was the Largest Application and APAC Was the Largest Region in 2019

Activated Carbon Filters Market, by Country: Canada to Register the Highest Growth in the Market from 2020 to 2025

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Stringent Governmental Regulations on Water Purification to Increase the Demand for Activated Carbon Filters

Regulations by Environmental Agencies on Industrial Discharge

Restraints

Damp Environment Leads to the Growth of Bacteria

Opportunities

Gas Separation is An Emerging Application of Activated Carbon Filters

Challenges

Weak Economic Growth and Reduced Investment Potential in Various Industries Due to Covid-19

Company Profiles

Tigg LLC

Puragen Activated Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Westech Engineering

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lenntech B.V.

Donau Carbon GmbH

General Carbon Corporation

Sereco S.R.L

Carbtrol Corp

Additional Company Profiles

Prominent Systems Inc.

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Veolia Water Technologies

Wolftechnik Filter System

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Bionics Consortium Pvt. Ltd.

Ecologix Environmental Systems

Water Professionals

Cocarb Solution

Condorchem Envitech

