The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027.
The growth in the U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is largely attributed to factors such as the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk.
Key Findings:
Key Features of the Study:
The Key Market Players for the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Are Listed Below:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.2 Key Market Inhibitors
7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis
8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Venture Capital Investment
10.3 Merger and Acquisition
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Licensing Agreement
10.6 Distribution Agreement
10.7 Partnership Deals
11. Key Companies Analysis
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Product Outlook
11.3 Key Developments
