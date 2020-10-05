Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embolic Protection Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is growing mainly due to the rising cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases across the globe. Globally, such diseases are primarily caused by several factors, including obesity, lack of physical activities, and hypertension. Epidemiological studies have reported that cardiac and neuro diseases are recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Several factors influence the growth of the global embolic protection devices market. The rising demand for cerebral embolic protection devices is expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing demand for cerebral protection while performing neurovascular surgeries such as carotid artery stenting is another driving factor for the global embolic protection devices market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period:

Emergence of Advanced Embolic Protection Devices

New Product Approvals

Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices

The study considers the present scenario of the embolic protection devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Embolic Protection Devices Market Segmentation



The global embolic protection devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography. The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes. The high success rate and the growing patient pool for several cardiac and neuro diseases is likely to influence segment growth. The filter devices have a larger profile than the occlusion devices segment. Availability of latest-generation devices Such as ANGIOGUARD RX Guidewire System, by Cardinal Health & FilterWire EZ by Boston Scientific, is driving the growth of the filter devices segment.



The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe. While APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, North America is likely to retain dominance in the market.



Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.

Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced embolic protection stents for cardiac & peripheral and neuro procedures. The market is growing at a healthy rate primarily due to the higher adoption of latest generation EPDs, as a majority of patients prefer to visit hospitals. The aging population and the increasing pool of patient populations with CVDs and neuro disease are the major factors driving the market growth of the hospital segment.



Prominent Vendors

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Cardiovascular Systems

Contego Medical

InspireMD

NIPRO

Silk Road Medical

Terumo

Venus Medtech

Investigational Companies

Cardiotimus

Filterlex

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Protembis

Transverse Medical

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size of the global embolic protection devices market analysis?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the embolic protection devices market forecast?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Markey Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Indication

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Embolic Protection Devices (EPDS): An Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Use of EPDs



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Emergence Of Advanced EPDs

8.2 Promising Investigational Devices

8.3 New Product Approval



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Patient Pool

9.2 Growing Demand For Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices

9.3 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls

10.2 Risk & Complications Associated With Embolic Protection Devices

10.2.1 Complications Associated With Cardiovascular & Peripheral Procedures

10.2.2 Complications Associated With Neurovascular Procedures

10.3 Lower Than Expected Acceptance & Clinical Implementation



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Geographic Analysis

11.2.2 Product Analysis

11.2.3 Application Analysis

11.2.4 Indication Analysis

11.2.5 End User Analysis

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Filter Devices

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Occlusion Devices

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cardiovascular & Peripheral Applications

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.4 Neurovascular Application

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



14 Indication

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 SVG

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Carotid Artery Disease

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Others

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 ASCS

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Freestanding Cath Labs

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Application Segmentation

17.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.4 Key Countries

17.4.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.4.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Application Segmentation

18.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.4 Key Countries

18.4.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

18.4.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

18.4.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast

18.4.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

18.4.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Application Segmentation

19.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.4 Key Countries

19.4.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

19.4.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

19.4.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

19.4.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

19.4.5 India: Market Size & Forecast



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Application Segmentation

20.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.4 Key Countries

20.4.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

20.4.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

20.4.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Application Segmentation

21.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.4 Key Countries

21.4.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

21.4.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

21.4.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 Boston Scientific

22.2.2 Abbott

22.2.3 Medtronic



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Boston Scientific

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Abbott

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.2.3 Key Strategies

23.2.4 Key Strengths

23.2.5 Key Opportunities

23.3 Medtronic

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Product Offerings

23.3.3 Key Strategies

23.3.4 Key Strengths

23.3.5 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Cardinal Health

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.1.4 Key Strengths

24.1.5 Key Opportunities

24.2 Cardiovascular Systems

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.2.3 Key Strategies

24.2.4 Key Strengths

24.2.5 Key Opportunities

24.3 Contego Medical

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.3.3 Key Strategies

24.3.4 Key Strengths

24.3.5 Key Opportunities

24.4 InspireMD

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.4.3 Key Strategies

24.4.4 Key Strengths

24.4.5 Key Opportunities

24.5 NIPRO

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.5.3 Key Strategies

24.5.4 Key Strengths

24.5.5 Key Opportunities

24.6 Silk Road Medical

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.6.3 Key Strategies

24.6.4 Key Strengths

24.6.5 Key Opportunities

24.7 Terumo

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.7.3 Key Strategies

24.7.4 Key Strengths

24.7.5 Key Opportunities

24.8 Venus Medtech

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.8.3 Key Strategies

24.8.4 Key Strengths

24.8.5 Key Opportunities



25 Investigational Companies

25.1 Cardioptimus

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Investigational Products

25.2 filterlex

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Investigational Products

25.3 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Investigational Products

25.4 Protembis

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Investigational Products

25.5 Transverse Medical

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Investigational Products



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations

27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Product

27.2 Application

27.3 Indication

27.4 End-User

27.5 Geography

27.6 North America: Application Segmentation

27.7 Europe: Application Segmentation

27.8 Apac: Application Segmentation

27.9 Latin America: Application Segmentation

27.1 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation

27.11 Cardiovascular & Peripheral: Geography Segmentation

27.12 Neurovascular: Geography Segmentation



28 Appendix

28.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heefq4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900