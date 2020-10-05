Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Accelerator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Energy Range, Application, Industry, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 3.79 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.80billionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Accelerators play a significant role in modern healthcare. In the medical industry, the linear accelerators are prominently used for treating cancer patients. A medical linear accelerator (LINAC) adapts high-energy x-rays to destroy cancer cells and tumors while sparing normal tissues in proximity; this raises the vitality of the quality assurance of linear accelerators.



Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)and machine learning (ML) is transforming the medical imaging device landscape globally, especially by adding to the effectiveness of cancer treatment through technologies such as LINAC. As a result, the hospitals are further focusing on developing ML- and AI-enabled LINACs for oncology treatment. This technique is likely to be transformed into convenient treatment option in the coming years. Companies such as Elekta, Varian, and Bevatech GmbH leverage the technology of linear accelerators to treat cancer patients. The global medical industry is expected to reach past the value of US$ 2.51 billion by 2022, and this boom is expected result in significant demand for the LINAC products.



The leading players operating in the linear accelerator market include BEVATECH GmbH; CGN Dasheng; diondo GmbH; Elekta AB; IBA; Iotron Industries; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD.; Varex Imaging Corporation; and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.



COVID-19 Impact on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biological crisis has limited the growth of various industries worldwide, and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020, as well as in 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as manufacturing, medical, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive.



The sharp decline in industrial activities is impacting the growth of global linear accelerator market as they are the major supply and demand sources for linear accelerator equipment providers. Moreover, the factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various electronic components required for linear accelerator manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Linear Accelerator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Linear Accelerator -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Awareness for Efficient Sewage Infrastructure

5.1.2 Growth in Manufacturing and Constructional Projects

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness for Linear Accelerator

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Activities in Oil & Gas Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Technology Integration in Linear Accelerator for Enhanced Capabilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Linear Accelerator Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Linear Accelerator Market Global Overview

6.2 Linear Accelerator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Linear Accelerator Market Analysis- by Energy Range

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Linear Accelerator Market Breakdown, by Energy Range, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Less than 4 MeV

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Less than 4 MeV Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 4 MeV to 8 MeV

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 4 MeV to 8 MeV Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5 8 MeV to 12 MeV

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 8 MeV to 12 MeV Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6 More than 12 MeV

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 More than 12 MeV Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Linear Accelerator Market Analysis- by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Linear Accelerator Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Industrial Radiography

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Industrial Radiography Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Cargo Screening

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cargo Screening Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Radiation Processing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Radiation Processing Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Linear Accelerator Market Analysis - by Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Linear Accelerator Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Aerospace and Defense Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Medical Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Food and Beverage

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Food and Beverage Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Metals and Mining

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Metals and Mining Market Forecast and Analysis

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Linear Accelerator Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Linear Accelerator Market

10.3 Europe: Linear Accelerator Market

10.4 APAC: Linear Accelerator Market

10.5 MEA: Linear Accelerator Market

10.6 SAM: Linear Accelerator Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Linear Accelerator Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives

12.2 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Altair Technologies, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 BEVATECH GmbH

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 CGN Dasheng

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Elekta AB

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 IBA

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 diondo GmbH

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Iotron Industries

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Varex Imaging Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usiu5d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900