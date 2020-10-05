Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Cities Market by Smart Transportation (Type, Solutions & Services), Smart Buildings (Type, Solutions & Services), Smart Utilities (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Education, Street Lighting & e-Governance), Smart Citizen Services and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart cities market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2020 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.



The increasing government initiatives, and rising adoption of connected and smart technologies are major factors expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market.



There is an upsurge in the adoption rate of advanced technologies across businesses. The development in 5G and NB-IoT technologies is expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market. With advancements, smart governments and other sectors would become highly intelligent and self-governing.



For smart transportation, the 5G and NB-IoT technologies-based solutions would collect data from multiple sources and share it with a centralized control center by leveraging the benefits of cloud. Such advanced technologies are not only used to enrich the lives of citizens, but also in other areas such as security, privacy, and environmental sustainability.



APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to the increasing adoption rate of IoT and rising demand for intelligent and smart solutions, while North America is expected to be the major contributor to the smart cities market. The increasing citizen empowerment and engagement is the major growth factor expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Smart Cities Market: Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies to Drive Growth of Market

4.2 Market, by Region, 2020: North America to Hold Highest Market Share in 2020

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Smart Transportation Type and Service: Roadways and Deployment and Integration Services to Account for Highest Market Shares for Smart Transportation in 2020

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Smart Buildings Type and Service: Commercial and Deployment and Integration Services to Account for Highest Market Shares for Smart Buildings in 2020

4.5 Market Investment Scenario: Asia-Pacific to be Best Market for Investments During Forecast Period



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Public Safety and Communication Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives and PPP Models for Smart Cities

5.2.1.3 Mounting Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Smart City Initiatives

5.2.1.4 Optimizing Energy Consumption During Peak Hours

5.2.1.5 Growing Citizen Empowerment and Engagement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Over IoT

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology

5.2.2.3 Lack of Technological Advancements and Poor Operational Efficiency in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Demand for Green Initiatives

5.2.3.2 Developing Economies and Booming IT Sector to Promote Smart Cities' Growth

5.2.3.3 5G Technology - Key Enabler of Smart City Developments

5.2.3.4 Using Drones for Enforcement of Compliance During Pandemic

5.2.3.5 Rising Demand for System Integrators to Offer End-to-End Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unclear Strategic Goals and Lack of Structural KPIs

5.2.4.2 Huge Initial Investments

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness Among People

5.2.4.4 Disruption in Logistics and Supply Chain

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Smart City Initiatives and Investments

5.6 Use Cases

5.6.1 Government

5.6.1.1 Cisco Kinetic: Wi-Fi Paves Way for IoT Platform to Make Governments More Efficient

5.6.1.2 Huawei: Digital Platform Facilitates Transformation

5.6.1.3 IBM: Building Citizen-Focused Public Services in Jakarta

5.6.2 IT and ITES

5.6.2.1 Huawei: Built Smart City Network (Inspired by Nervous System) in Rivas-Vaciamadrid

5.6.3 Utilities

5.6.3.1 Compology: Start-up Working on Municipal Service Management in Boston and Baltimore

5.6.4 Education

5.6.4.1 Hitachi: Curtin's Smart City Campus

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart City Networks



6 Smart Transportation Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type

6.2.1 Type: Smart Transportation Market Drivers

6.2.2 Type: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation Market

6.2.3 Roadways

6.2.4 Railways

6.2.5 Airways

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Solutions: Smart Transportation Market Drivers

6.3.2 Solutions: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation Market

6.3.3 Smart Ticketing

6.3.4 Traffic Management System

6.3.4.1 Parking Management

6.3.4.2 Traffic Surveillance

6.3.5 Passenger Information System

6.3.6 Connected Logistics

6.3.7 Others

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Smart Transportation Market Drivers

6.4.2 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation Market

6.4.3 Consulting

6.4.4 Deployment and Integration

6.4.5 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management



7 Smart Buildings Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type

7.2.1 Type: Smart Buildings Market Drivers

7.2.2 Type: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Buildings Market

7.2.3 Residential

7.2.4 Commercial

7.3 Solutions

7.3.1 Solutions: Smart Buildings Market Drivers

7.3.2 Solutions: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Buildings Market

7.3.3 Building Energy Optimization

7.3.3.1 HVAC Control

7.3.3.2 Lighting Management

7.3.3.3 Energy Information Management

7.3.4 Emergency Management

7.3.4.1 Video Surveillance

7.3.4.2 Fire Protection

7.3.4.3 Environmental Control

7.3.4.4 Access Control System

7.3.5 Parking Management System

7.3.6 Others

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Services: Smart Buildings Market Drivers

7.4.2 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Buildings Market

7.4.3 Consulting

7.4.4 Deployment and Integration

7.4.5 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management



8 Smart Utilities Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Type

8.2.1 Type: Smart Utilities Market Drivers

8.2.2 Type: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Utilities Market

8.2.3 Energy

8.2.4 Gas

8.2.5 Water

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Solutions

8.3.1 Solutions: Smart Utilities Market Drivers

8.3.2 Solutions: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Utilities Market

8.3.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure

8.3.3.1 Meter Data Management

8.3.3.2 Meter Data Analytics

8.3.3.3 Smart Meters

8.3.4 Distribution Management System

8.3.5 Substation Automation

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Services: Smart Utilities Market Drivers

8.4.2 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Utilities Market

8.4.3 Consulting

8.4.4 Deployment and Integration

8.4.5 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management



9 Smart Citizen Services Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Education

9.3 Smart Healthcare

9.4 Smart Public Safety

9.5 Smart Street Lighting

9.6 E-Governance



10 Smart Cities Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.8 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.9 Market Ranking

11.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cisco

12.3 IBM

12.4 Siemens

12.5 Hitachi

12.6 Microsoft

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.8 Huawei

12.9 Intel

12.10 AWS

12.11 NEC

12.12 GE

12.13 Oracle

12.14 Sap

12.15 Fujitsu

12.16 Honeywell

12.17 Google

12.18 Alibaba

12.19 Ericsson

12.20 AT&T

12.21 Nokia

12.22 Vodafone

12.23 Itron

12.24 Verizon

12.25 TCS

12.26 Accenture

12.27 ABB

