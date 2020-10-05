Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gymnastic Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gymnastic equipment market is poised to grow by $ 12.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on the gymnastic equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased awareness about healthy lifestyle, a rise in childhood obesity, and the high prevalence of gymnastic associations.



The gymnastic equipment market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels as one of the prime reasons driving the gymnastic equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in disposable income across emerging economies and vendor expansions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The gymnastic equipment market covers the following areas:

Gymnastic equipment market sizing

Gymnastic equipment market forecast

Gymnastic equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gymnastic equipment market vendors that include ABEO SA, AK Athletic Equipment Inc., Amer Sports Corp., Bnfer GmbH, Continental Sports Ltd., Kbler Sport GmbH, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Norberts Athletic Products Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa. Also, the gymnastic equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABEO SA

AK Athletic Equipment Inc.

Amer Sports Corp.

Benfer GmbH

Continental Sports Ltd.

Kubler Sport GmbH

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Norberts Athletic Products Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

