The global milk packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the availability and acceptance of packaged milk due to the increasing population and changing diets. The inclination of consumers towards healthy diets is projected to enhance the adoption of milk across the globe, which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of different types of packaging including portable, brand-friendly PET bottles is also gaining traction from the consumers, which substantially drives the market growth.



The global milk packaging market has been segmented into material and packaging type. Based on the material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastic segment is projected to hold a significant market share. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Rigid packaging includes cans, bottles, boxes, and other corrugated products. While flexible packaging includes bags, pouches, and others.



Geographically, the study of the global milk packaging report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The regional growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the US and Canada. Further, there is an increasing demand for glass bottle milk in North America amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the market players are collaborating to meet the increasing need.



For instance, in June 2020, Ardagh Group, Glass - North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group and Stanpac partnered to meet the increasing demand for glass milk bottles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the plays covered in the report include Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Ball Corp., Ardagh Group, TetraPak International S.A., and Stanpac Inc., and others.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global Milk Packaging market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for milk packaging companies, dairy-packaging companies, dairy products manufacturers, food manufacturing companies, raw material suppliers, research institutes, industry associations & experts, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Milk Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Material

2. Global Milk Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Packaging Type



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global milk packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global milk packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global milk packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Milk Packaging Market by Material

5.1.1. Plastic

5.1.2. Paper & Paperboard

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Global Milk Packaging Market by Packaging Type

5.2.1. Rigid Packaging

5.2.2. Flexible Packaging



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Altium Packaging

7.2. Amcor PLC

7.3. Ardagh Group

7.4. Ball Corp.

7.5. CKS Packaging Inc.

7.6. Clondalkin Group Holdings

7.7. Crown Holdings Inc.

7.8. Elopak AS

7.9. Evergreen Packaging LLC

7.10. Graham Packaging Co.

7.11. INDEVCO Group

7.12. Mondi Group

7.13. NampackLtd.

7.14. SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

7.15. Stanpac Inc.

7.16. Stora Enso Oyj

7.17. Tetra Pak International SA



