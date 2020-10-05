Dallas,Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, by Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cosmetics, Cannabis, Food and Animal Feed, Commercial Beverages, Water, Environmental, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on laboratory proficiency testing market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global laboratory proficiency testing market have been studied in detail.

The laboratory proficiency testing market was valued at USD 801.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Proficiency training in many sectors is an important precondition for organizational competence and authorization. This is one of the main drivers of global laboratory capacity testing business development, internationally. Indeed, the other major drivers driving consumer growth are the tight protection and quality standards for food and pharmaceutical products, and the increasing emphasis on water monitoring.

North America presently has the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to project most lucrative growth owing, among others, to increasing potential new cases as well as increasing awareness within emerging economies such as India, and China.

The global Laboratory proficiency testing market has been bifurcated based on industry, and region. In terms of industry the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, biologics, clinical diagnostics, microbiology, cosmetics, cannabis, food and animal feed, commercial beverages, water, environmental, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals. Key players serving the global market include Fera Science, Randox , LGC, Merck , BioControl Systems Inc., College of American Pathologists, among other prominent players.

