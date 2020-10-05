Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible packaging market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the introduction of several innovative and sustainable packaging solutions and an alternative option for rigid packaging solutions. The increased demand for customer-friendly packaging along with the shift of bigger brands towards eco-friendly packaging is further projected to boost the growth of the global flexible packaging market over the forecast period.



The global flexible packaging market has been segmented into material type, application, and application. Based on the material type segment, the market is segmented into paper, aluminum foil, and plastic. The plastic segment is likely to contribute a significant share in the market. Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, household & personal care, and others. The food & beverages segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the market.



Geographically, the study of the global flexible packaging market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to contribute a prominent share to the global flexible packaging market.



Further, the study of the report covers the analysis various players operating in the market. Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., DS Smith Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co. are some of the prominent players operating in the global flexible packaging market across the globe. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global flexible packaging market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for packaging companies, food & beverage manufacturing companies, raw material suppliers, traders & distributors, research institutes, government organizations, regulatory bodies, industry associations & experts, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Flexible Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Material Type

2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global flexible packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global flexible packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global flexible packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Amcor PLC

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Sealed Air Corp.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Berry Global Group, Inc

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Mondi Group

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Huhtamaki Group

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints/Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type

5.1.1. Paper

5.1.2. Aluminum Foil

5.1.3. Plastic

5.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market by Application

5.2.1. Food&Beverages

5.2.2. Healthcare

5.2.3. Household &Personal Care

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcor Plc

7.2. Ball Corp.

7.3. Berry Global Group, Inc.

7.4. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

7.5. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

7.6. Coveris Holdings SA

7.7. Delkor Systems, Inc.

7.8. DS Smith Plc

7.9. FlexPak Services LLC

7.10. Goglio SpA

7.11. Huhtamaki Group

7.12. Laser Packaging Manufacturing PTE Ltd.

7.13. Mespack (A Duravant Company)

7.14. Mondi Group Plc

7.15. ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

7.16. Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

7.17. Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

7.18. Sealed Air Corp.

7.19. SEi SpA

7.20. Sonoco Products Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uc4cy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900