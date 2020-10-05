New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Assays Market: Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976185/?utm_source=GNW





For the purposes of analysis, the market has been segmented into by type and by end user.Also, the market has been further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, 2019 is the base year, and forecast are provided till 2024.



Report Includes:

- 18 tables

- An overview of the global market for protein assays within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Information pertaining to market potential for protein assays, market drivers and opportunities, current trends and future prospects, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the future marketplace

- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as protein assays marketplace

- Competitive landscape of the major market participants, their market positioning and research priorities, revenue details and market share analysis

- Profile description of the leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Co., Merck & Co., Inc. and PerkinElmer



Summary:

The global market for protein assayswas valued at REDACTED in 2018.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2024.



The global market is segmented based on type, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

An assay is an investigative analytical measurement procedure that has a set of reagents that produce a detectable signal for quantifying and measuring biological processes.Protein assays are the techniques used to study proteins such as for detecting proteins, for isolating and purifying proteins, and for characterizing the structure and function of proteins, often requiring that the protein first be purified.



The quantitation of protein concentration is an essential part of any laboratory workflow including protein extraction, purification, labeling or analysis. Knowing the concentration of proteins helps researchers compare results from one protein to another and across various experiments. Moreover, it

is helpful in verifying the success of the lysis step, determining a protein yield, measuring enzyme kinetics and normalizing multiple samples for storage or comparison.



A wide variety of different methods have been developed to quantify complex mixtures of proteins and single type of protein.There are various protein quantification methods available.



UV absorbance at 280 nm, Bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assays and Bradford assays are the traditional methods used for protein quantification, as well as alternative methods such as the Lowry or novel assays developed by commercial suppliers, which often provide a well-designed, appropriate kit for each type of the assay. Moreover, individual protein quantitation methods include the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot analysis and, more recently, mass spectrometry, among others.



The measurement of protein concentration is very important in various applications such as drug discovery and development as well as disease diagnosis.Protein concentration methods are recommended for various industries.



For example, the International Serum Industry Association (a trade group for serum providers) recommends the Biuret method for the determination of protein contents in serum products. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and favorable government funding scenarios for proteomics research are driving the market demand of protein assays across the globe.

