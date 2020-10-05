Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy packaging market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the availability and acceptance of a wide variety of packaged dairy products due to the increasing population and changing diets of the consumers. The inclination of consumers towards protein-based products is projected to enhance the adoption of dairy-based products across the globe, which in turn, drives the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of different types of packaging including portable, brand-friendly PET bottles is also gaining traction from the consumers, which substantially drives the market growth.



The global dairy packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, material, and packaging type. Based on the product, the market is segmented into milk, cheese, yogurt, and others such as frozen foods. The milk packaging segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market. Based on the material, the market is sectioned into plastic, paper & paperboard, and others such as metal. The plastic segment is projected to hold a significant market share. Based on the packaging type, the market is bifurcated into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Rigid packaging includes cans, bottles, boxes, and other corrugated products. While flexible packaging includes bags, pouches, and others.



The global dairy packaging market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to hold a significant share in the market. Further, Amcor PLC, Berry Global Group, Inc., Ball Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Huhtamaki Group, The International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Winpak Ltd., and others are some of the prominent players operating in the global dairy packaging market.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global dairy packaging market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for food packaging companies, dairy-packaging companies, dairy products manufacturers, food manufacturing companies, raw material suppliers, research institutes, industry associations & experts, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Dairy Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Product

2. Global Dairy Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Material

3. Global Dairy Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Packaging Type



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global dairy packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global dairy packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global dairy packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

