ST. LOUIS, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today an agreement with AIA Thailand, a part of AIA Group, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance groups, to implement the Amdocs DataONE privacy solution. To ensure privacy even while working remotely during COVID-19, the solution will enable users to have access control within application and database, consent to enforcement and user behavior analytics.



According to the agreement, Amdocs DataONE will work with the SecuPi data-protection platform to implement the privacy solution for AIA Thailand. The implementation will help enable AIA to meet regulations around data protection (PDPA). The innovative technology will allow the implementation of the solution without requiring AIA to make any changes to their application or existing backend system.

“Data Privacy is a critical need across all industries, also due to increased regulations in data privacy and the new normal of remote working. The trust and confidence placed by our customers to properly handle their information makes it imperative for us to meet their expectations,” said Kitti Manakongtreecheep, Chief Technology Officer of AIA Thailand “We are pleased to partner with Amdocs, who have offered to provide innovative data privacy solutions identifying the needs and regulatory changes in Thailand, for our customers.”

Gil Rosen, CMO of Amdocs and general manager of amdocs:next said, “In today’s digital world, data privacy and protection are of paramount importance while staying ahead in the ever-evolving security landscape. Amdocs intelligent, automated data privacy and protection solutions will enable AIA to ensure data governance and compliance with privacy regulations and standards to help ensure customers gain the privacy they need. We’re proud to be a trusted partner of AIA on this journey.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 17, 2020.

