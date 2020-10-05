Luxembourg, 5th October 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 28th SEPTEMBER 2020 TO 2nd OCTOBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
28/09/20201 6696.7411 251Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
29/09/20201 0006.896 890Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
30/09/20203806.52 470Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
01/10/2020-----
02/10/2020-----
Total3 049-20 611--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

