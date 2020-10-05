





Luxembourg, 5th October 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 28th SEPTEMBER 2020 TO 2nd OCTOBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 28/09/2020 1 669 6.74 11 251 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 29/09/2020 1 000 6.89 6 890 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 30/09/2020 380 6.5 2 470 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 01/10/2020 - - - - - 02/10/2020 - - - - - Total 3 049 - 20 611 - -

