MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to provide initial results from the current drill program at its 100% owned Pine Point Project, NWT. Assay results have been received from four holes in the area of the O53 deposit (Central Zone) that were drilled to better define vertical extent of prismatic mineralization in the core of the deposit. Highlights include 17.50 metres grading 11.53% Zn and 2.52% Pb in drill hole O53-20-PP-001 and 28.80 metres grading 23.90% Zn and 6.24% Pb in drill hole O53-20-PP-012. The latter hole extends the high-grade prismatic mineralization approximately 10 metres below the currently modelled pit boundary in the immediate area of the hole. The O53 deposit has a strike length of 313 metres, an average width of 50 metres and maximum depth of 63 metres.



Table 1: Drill Composites

Hole Name From To Drilled Width

(m) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) PB+ZN

(%) O53-20-PP-001 21.25 23.50 2.25 1.45 9.07 10.52 O53-20-PP-001 28.50 46.00 17.50 2.52 11.53 14.05 O53-20-PP-001 50.00 55.50 5.50 1.07 4.43 5.50 O53-20-PP-003 53.50 56.50 3.00 0.61 8.45 9.06 O53-20-PP-003 60.00 62.00 2.00 0.05 2.24 2.29 O53-20-PP-011 47.00 51.00 4.00 0.18 1.02 1.20 O53-20-PP-012 22.10 50.90 28.80 6.24 23.90 30.14 O53-20-PP-012 59.10 64.10 5.00 1.47 5.54 7.01 *True widths are estimated to be 95-100% of reported drilled widths.

Drill hole O53-20-PP-003 also indicates the presence of tabular mineralization 135 metres to the west of the O53 deposit, well outside the boundaries of the current pit-constrained resource model (see O53 surface map), indicating potential for a new tabular deposit extending westward at shallow depths. DDH O53-20-PP-011 intersected narrow mineralization in a collapse structure on the southern fringe of O53.



Jeff Hussey, President and COO, commented: “We are particularly excited to announce today’s initial drill results, including impressive high-grade intersections from the O53 prismatic deposit as well as extension of mineralization, indicating new high-grade tabular mineralization, in drill hole O53-20-PP-003. We await further assays from other holes around O53. Visual estimates in the holes with pending assays confirms that mineralization remains open in the area. Regionally we have numerous targets defined around ten more deposits in the resource model that are open as well as stranded historical mineralized holes and geophysical targets. There is ample potential for new discoveries and continued expansion of resources across the entire Pine Point project.”

All other holes drilled in the area of O53 (see O53 surface map) are fringe holes located around the outer boundaries of the modelled mineralized zone based on assay composites in previously drilled holes (Cominco and PPML). Pending assays are noted in Table 2 and on the O53 surface map. Using visual estimates in drill core of sphalerite and galena mineralization, all drill holes intercepted disseminated to semi-massive mineralization over varying lengths. Drill hole O53-20-PP-008 intersected disseminated to patchy semi-massive sulphides over 17 metres. Drill holes O53-20-PP-004, -006, -007, -009 and -010 intersected disseminated to patchy semi-massive sulphides over drilled widths of between 2 and 5 metres. The remaining holes, O53-20-PP-002, -005, -013 and -014 intersected disseminated to patchy semi-massive sulphide mineralization over drilled widths of between 0.3 and 2 metres. Pending assays will be disclosed as soon as they are available.

Drilling has been underway since August 30th and is following strict COVID-19 protocols. Drilling is currently focused on expanding high-grade mineralization in areas of both prismatic and tabular deposit potential in the Central and East Mill zones. In addition, IP geophysical surveying has commenced, targeting areas of promising exploration potential for added mineralization, based on data compiled from modelling of gravity gradiometry, LiDAR, structural analyses and historical drilling.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11).

Hole Name Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Results O53-20-PP-001 633947.98 6745690.76 225 0 -90 78 Reported O53-20-PP-002 634038 6745631 225 0 -90 75 Assays pending O53-20-PP-003 633782.85 6745669.49 225 0 -90 100 Reported O53-20-PP-004 633919 6745696 225 0 -90 81 Assays pending O53-20-PP-005 634102 6745640 225 0 -90 72 Assays pending O53-20-PP-006 634197.7 6745648 225 0 -90 79.5 Assays pending O53-20-PP-007 634105 6745620 225 0 -90 72 Assays pending O53-20-PP-008 634070 6745745 225 0 -90 111 Assays pending O53-20-PP-009 633867 6745667 225 0 -90 81 Assays pending O53-20-PP-010 633826 6745666 225 0 -90 76.5 Assays pending O53-20-PP-011 633969 6745642 225 0 -90 80 Reported O53-20-PP-012 633950.06 6745698.04 225 0 -90 81 Reported O53-20-PP-013 633996.22 6745660.61 225 305 -80 130.5 Assays pending O53-20-PP-014 634048.52 6745761.42 225 0 -90 85.5 Assays pending

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility at the Pine Point project site, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICPAES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls two of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps: 1) the Pine Point Project is located in the Northwest Territories, for which the recently filed PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and IRR of 29.6%. Under the PEA, the Pine Point Project is host to current mineral resources amenable to open pit and shallow underground development consisting of Indicated Mineral Resources of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq and 37.6Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 6.80% ZnEq. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada” dated July 30, 2020 (with an effective date of June 11, 2020) which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place; 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp properties, located in northern New Brunswick, are comprised of 23 claims covering approximately 59,738 hectares (2734 units) has Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate for the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada” dated April 4, 2019 (with an effective date of February 20, 2019) which has been filed on SEDAR.

The current mineral resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

