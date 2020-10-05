Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on fire truck market which estimates the global market valuation for fire truck will cross US$ 6.5 billion by 2026. Increasing need for quick response to fire accidents in commercial, residential, airport, and military locations is expected to fuel the market demand. The growing loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is further propelling the market share.

The tanker fire truck segment is anticipated to witness a steady demand in the fire truck industry. The growing demand for tanker trucks can be attributed to the ability of these trucks to hold large volumes of water. The increasing usage of tanker fire trucks to transport large amounts of water to locations with a scarcity of external water sources and fire hydrants is contributing to their market penetration.

The fire truck market growth is hampered due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has inflicted significant economic losses in several countries across the globe. Government authorities are allocating additional funds for the treatment of affected patients, leading to a limited supply of funds to local fire departments to purchase new trucks. The market demand for new trucks has decreased during the pandemic.

The Asia Pacific fire truck market is projected to witness high growth due to the increasing deployment of fire trucks at airports and commercial spaces. Airport authorities in countries including India, Japan, and China are investing in new fire trucks to reduce response time in case of fire accidents. For instance, in April 2018, the Airport Authority of India invested in a new Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 truck to increase fire safety at the Bangalore airport.

Companies operating in the fire truck market are engaged in increasing their production capacity and efficiency to cater to the growing market demand for fire trucks. For instance, in June 2020, the Japanese fire equipment manufacturer, Morita Group deployed a Bluetooth-based IoT tracking solution at its factory in Japan. The solution aided the company to remotely monitor the production process of fire trucks and increase the overall output in terms of units produced.

Some major findings in the fire truck market report include:

The rapidly growing number of fire accidents and mishaps in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is augmenting the demand for advanced firefighting equipment and trucks across the globe.





Stringent regulations and laws on the regular upgrading of fire trucks established by government authorities are encouraging local fire departments to invest in the upgrading of their fleet with new trucks.

The Latin America fire truck market is expected to grow steadily with the emergence of private players in the regional fire depression industry. These players are introducing new models to capture the regional market share.

Fire truck industry players are investing in R&D and innovation to develop low-emission and electric variants of fire trucks in the market.

Key players operating in the fire truck market include BAI Brescia Antincendi International SRL, Gimaex GmbH, Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. (Oshkosh), Morita Holdings Corporation, Rev Group, Inc., Spartan, Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, and W. S. Darley & Co.

