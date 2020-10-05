Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Diaper Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Diapers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing geriatric population in the developed countries and the increasing population in emerging countries coupled with rise in disposable incomes.
According to the Simveta, the rapidly growing diaper market is today USD 54 billion in size for infants and a USD 11 billion for adult incontinence pads. But with the US price of a Monit Bluetooth sensor estimated at USD 249, the high cost of smart diapers might act as a market restraint.
The high birth rates in Asia - Pacific coupled with high geriatric population in countries like Japan is expected to make this region the highest growth market during the forecast period. According to estimates, People aged 65 and older in Japan are expected to make up a third of the population by 2050.
Covid-19 pandemic outbreak is expected to affect the market positively. The effect of the outbreak has led to breaking down of childcare business that was outsourced to many agencies and professional child care givers. Though various platforms are trying to provide properly screened caregivers, the threat of the pandemic is expected to force parents to get involved in baby care directly. This is expected to impact the market positively.
Key Market Trends
The Rising Geriatric Population will Act as a Major Driver of the Market
Asia - Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Landscape
The market studied is extremely dynamic. The market has been experiencing a number of product launches and innovations to evolving consumer demands. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows:-
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Large Geriatric Population in Developed Countries
4.2.2 High Birth Rates and Rise in Disposable Incomes in Emerging Markets
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Infections and Kidney Problems Associated with their Prolonged Use might Act as a Restraint for Market Growth
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End - User
5.1.1 Baby
5.1.2 Adult
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ElderSens
6.1.2 Pixie Scientific
6.1.3 Simavita Limited
6.1.4 Abena Holding A/S
6.1.5 Verily Life Sciences (Alphabet Inc.)
6.1.6 Indiegogo, Inc.
6.1.7 Monit Corp.
6.1.8 Sinopulsar Technology Inc.
6.1.9 Hunan Cosom Care Products Co., Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhh7s1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: