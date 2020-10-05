Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Second Opinion Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Disorders; Service Providers and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical second opinion market was valued at US$ 3, 204.57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10, 739.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2020-2027.



The growth of the medical second opinion market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing emphasis on superior treatment outcomes, and rising focus on healthcare cost optimization. However, the lack of awareness and reluctance toward opting for medical second opinions in emerging nations restrains the growth of the market.



Increasing emphasis on achieving better treatment outcomes drives the growth of the second medical opinion market. Many treatment procedures are known he have high possibility to be associated with adverse effects, which might as well lead to mortality. Hence, in crucial cases, revising the current treatment alternatives and getting advice from another reliable healthcare professional to avoid possible ill-effects becomes essential. According to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, unsafe medical care causes ~2.6 million deaths each year in the low- and middle-income countries. Such large extent of lethality is anticipated to encourage consumers to opt for medical second opinion. According to a study published by the John Hopkins University, in 2018, in the US, ~250, 000 deaths are caused due to medical errors each year.



According to a study published in Annals of Surgical Oncology in 2018, there is great emphasis on getting medical second opinion to increase the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and therapeutics. According to the WHO data, in 2018, ~9.6 million patients across the globe lost their lives due to the occurrence of cancer. In addition, the growing exposure to risk factors such as consumption of tobacco, excessive alcoholism, unhealthy diet, and obesity is further projected to elevate the prevalence of cancer. Thus, an increasing prevalence of cancer, combined with more number of cancer patients seeking for second opinion, would be a prominent factor to drive the growth of the medical second opinion market during the forecast period.



Based on disorders, the medical second opinion market is segmented into cancer, orthopedic disorders, cardiac disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders, hematologic blood disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), organ transplant, and other diseases.The cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the market for orthopedic conditions is estimated grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on service provider, the market is segmented into hospitals, health insurance companies, and online services. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, online services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), Health Blogs, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with company websites, are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Second Opinion Market- By Disorder

1.3.2 Global Medical Second Opinion Market- By Service Provider

1.3.3 Global Medical Second Opinion Market- By Geography



2. Medical Second Opinion Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Medical Second Opinion Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Medical Second Opinion Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Superior Treatment Outcomes

5.1.2 Increasing Preference for Healthcare Cost Optimization

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Reluctance toward Opting for Medical Second Opinion in Emerging Nations

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Investments on Telemedicine Technologies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digitalization of Medical Consulting Services

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Second Opinion Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Second Opinion Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Second Opinion Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Medical Second Opinion Analysis - By Disorders

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Second Opinion Market Share, by Disorder, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Cancer

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cancer: Medical Second Opinion Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 COPD: Medical Second Opinion Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Cardiac Disorders

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Cardiac Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Neurological disorders

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Neurological Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Nephrological Disorders

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Nephrological Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Hematologic Blood Disorders

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Haematological Blood Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Orthopaedic Disorders

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Orthopaedic Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.10 Organ Transplant

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Organ Transplant: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.11 Other Disorders

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Other Disorders: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Medical Second Opinion Market Analysis - By Service Providers

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Second Opinion Market Share, by Service Provider, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Health Insurance Companies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Health Insurance Companies: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Online Services

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Online Services: Medical Second Opinion Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Medical Second Opinion Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Medical Second Opinion Market

9.2 Europe: Medical Second Opinion Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Second Opinion Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Medical Second Opinion Market

9.5 South and Central America: Medical Second Opinion Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Second Opinion Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Medical Second Opinion Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in The Medical Second Opinion Market, 2015-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Medisense Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Second Opinion International

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Elite Medical Services

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Cigna

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Helsana

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 WorldCare

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Vidal Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Medix

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 2nd.MD

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 AXA

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



