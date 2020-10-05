Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalyst Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Production Process; Metal Group; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$2,423.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 2,992.38million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Catalysts are essential materials in the industrial production. Approximately 60% of all consumer and industrial products such as fertilizer, batteries, plastics, and pharmaceuticals are made up of catalyst. They are highly preferred in chemical processes that help in accelerating the rate of the chemical process without altering the final product. Catalyst increases output and improves process efficiency, at lower cost. Therefore, strong emphasis is given for expansion of catalyst with higher activity, to reduce environmental impact and increase longevity.



A catalyst fertilizer is a highly demanded product to increase the productivity of the crop. The main function of the catalyst fertilizers is to proffer nutrients to crops and other plants. The catalyst fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and the environment. Catalyst fertilizers are utilized in the reforming process to enhance the yield of plants. Catalyst fertilizers make nutrients available for plant uptake and utilization, helping to optimize yield potential and providing outstanding grower ROI. It can also be used by growers seeking to extract nutrients locked in crop residues or trying to address soil compaction, soil salinity, and water management issues. Increasing nutrient availability, enhancing nutrient use efficiency, promoting better root growth and development, improving plant performance, and optimizing yield potential are among the prime benefits offered by the catalyst fertilizers.



The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of August 2020, the US, Russia, India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in August 2020, ~25,327,098 confirmed cases and ~848,255 total deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Agriculture and agrochemical is one the world's major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic.



Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various types of catalyst fertilizers. The overall market collapse due to COVID-19 is also affecting the catalyst fertilizer market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global catalyst fertilizers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Catalyst Fertilizer Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Benefits Associated with Catalyst Fertilizers

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Food due to Growing Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations related to Catalyst Fertilizers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Rising Focus On Research And Development And Innovation Activities

5.4 Key Trends:

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Liquid Catalyst Fertilizers

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Catalyst Fertilizer - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Catalyst Fertilizer Market Overview

6.2 Catalyst Fertilizer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - Production Process

7.1 Overview

7.2 Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, By Production Process, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Haber-Bosch Process

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Haber-Bosch Process in Catalyst fertilizer Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Contact Process

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Contact Process in Catalyst fertilizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others in Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - Metal Group

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, Metal group, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Base Metal

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Catalyst fertilizer Market Revenue Via Base Metal Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Precious Metal

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Catalyst fertilizer Market Revenue Via Precious Metal Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Nitrogenous

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Nitrogenous Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Phosphatic

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Phosphatic Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Others Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Catalyst Fertilizers Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Catalyst Fertilizers Market

10.3 Europe: Catalyst Fertilizers Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Catalyst Fertilizers Market

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Catalyst Fertilizers Market

10.6 South America: Catalyst Fertilizers Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger and Acquisition

12.2 Business Planning and Strategy

12.3 Product News



13. Key Company Profiles

13.1 Clariant

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Haldor Topse

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Coromandel International Limited

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Johnson Matthey

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 LKAB Minerals AB

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 PDIL

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Quality Magnetite

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8 QuantumSphere, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products And Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Axens

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products And Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Agricen

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products And Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43gxa3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900