Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Industrial Membrane Market by Material (Polymeric and Ceramic), Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, MEA), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global industrial membrane market size was valued at >USD 3.0 billion in 2019. Furthermore, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 10% over the forecast years 2020-2028. The depletion of water resources followed by the increasing population in developed as well as developing economies is expected to open new avenues for the industrial membrane industry over the coming years. Moreover, the industrial membrane market is highly influenced by the technological upgrade and government regulatory policies. Stringent government regulation imposed on wastewater disposal over the past few years is expected to open potential opportunities for the industrial membrane industry over the forecast period.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global industrial membrane industry by assessing the market from porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis. Moreover, the industrial membrane market report comprises various qualitative parts such as market restraints, important market drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global companies.

The industrial membrane market showcases high competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the industrial membrane industry players are pursuing possible markets to seize a competitive advantage among the other manufacturers operating in this industry by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence. For instance, in Sept 2019, DuPont acquired the ultrafiltration membrane business unit from BASF. This acquisition will enhance DuPont's capabilities in an integrated solution in industrial water and wastewater applications.

Based on the technology segment, the market is bifurcated into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration. A high recovery rate as compared to other desalination processes makes reverse osmosis a preferable choice for end-users. The reverse osmosis technique is widely adopted by the industries and municipalities for seawater treatment. It is a membrane separation technique in which a semi-permeable membrane is used for the separation of water molecules with dissolved salts. However, over the past few years, ultrafiltration membrane technology penetration is increased among end-users by its single membrane filtration technology acts as a prominent barrier to viruses, contaminants, and bacteria.

Increasing government support and initiatives for reducing water pollution and sustainable development is expected to drive the industrial membrane market in North America. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration has suggested the implementation of a reverse osmosis system for pharmaceutical production. Stringent government regulations on wastewater disposal from industrial production processes followed by increasing research & development in the US and Canada will add market potential over the coming years.

The major players of the global industrial membrane market are Toray Industries, Hydranautics, Koch Separation Solutions, Pentair, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, LG Water Solutions, Pall Corporation, Suez, and Dupont. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the industrial membrane market that are Chemours Company, PCI Membranes, Merck Millipore, Axeon Water Technologies, and Synder Filtration. The industrial membrane market consists of well-established global as well as local players. Also, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

