LONDON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet have recently introduced a new game provider to their global market: Stakelogic Games – a popular company on the casino game scene.



NetBet’s commitment to delivering a high quality and diverse user experience aligns well with the Stakelogic philosophy, making them the ideal providers for NetBet customers across their .com, UK and Romanian domains. Highlights from Stakelogic include titles like Book of Adventure Super Stake, Book of Cleopatra and Black Gold Megaways, all of which are now part of the game selection at NetBet.

NetBet are known in the industry for offering the best and most contemporary providers, and they are always on the lookout to incorporate the best games into the NetBet library.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager says: “We’re thrilled to introduce the best of Stakelogic’s game portfolio to our customer. This development is in line with our ongoing mission to be an innovative and inclusive casino game platform.”

This partnership offers NetBet customers a new chance to play the best games on the market as part of their continual efforts to diversify.

pr@netbet.com