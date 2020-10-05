Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the digital marketing industry "SendinBlue Raises $160 Million in Series B Funding"

SendinBlue, a French digital marketing startup aimed at helping smaller businesses sell more online has today announced that it has raised $160 million in Series B funding. The company provides a suite of digital marketing tools such as email, SMS, marketing automation, sales management and live chat. While the company’s primary focus is on small and medium enterprises, it has also attracted several high profile customers such as Louis Vuitton, Haribo, Fujitsu, Amnesty International and Greenpeace. SendinBlue is currently active in 60 countries with approximately 180,000 customers.



Since its previous funding round in 2017, the company has expanded from 100 to 400 employees globally and opened offices in Toronto, Seattle, India and Germany. Bridgepoint, Bpifrance, Blackrock and previous investor Partech all invested in the Series B round. Sendinblue intends to use the money to grow its presence in North America particularly the US which is its fastest growing market. It will also focus on product expansion both by developing new tools and positioning itself as a consolidator and acquiring other marketing tech startups.

