Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Digital Imaging Market by Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology, Radiography, and LiDAR), Application (Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Surveying), End-User (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation, Machinery, Public Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor Fabrication, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceutical), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1615

The global digital imaging market size is projected to reach USD 37.42 Billion by 2028. Factors driving the growth of the global digital imaging market include robust technological improvement over traditional devices, rising necessity of industrial automation, and growing consumer awareness raising the bar of safety and superiority standards.

Presently, digital images are a key trend owing to a greater number of videos, images, or pictures taken every day. This technology has been adopted by government and business agencies in order to enhance productivity and provide greater access to certain types of information. It provides improved reliability, error-free image recovery without loss, reduces the requirement for physical storage space, and elimination of environmental problems caused by film-based imaging. These factors are responsible for the increasing growth of this market. However, high system, deployment cost, and lack of skilled workforce are some challenging factors that can restrain this sector.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/digital-imaging-market

The global digital imaging market is segmented into machine vision, metrology, radiography, and LiDAR. Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into inspection, reverse engineering, surveying. Based on the application, the market is segmented into oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, power generation, machinery, public infrastructure, consumer electronics, semiconductor fabrication, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical. The inspection application is anticipated to attain the largest revenue share in the global digital imaging market by 2028. Inspection forms a vital tool for quality control in the manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, machinery, automotive, and semiconductor fabrication.

The global digital imaging market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1615

The global digital imaging market find its scope in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in digital imaging applications, on account of the early use of technology and raising funds to support the research and development of new products. Simultaneously, the projected growth in the monetary environment will drive the digital imaging market in Europe. The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a speedy pace over the forecast period due to the major infrastructural development and computerization in manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India and China.

The major players of the global digital imaging market are GE, Olympus, Hexagon, Cognex, Nikon, OMRON, Ametek, Matrox, Teledyne Technologies, National Instruments, and Keyence, and more. The digital imaging market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1615

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Digital Imaging Market by Technology

Chapter 6 Digital Imaging Market by Application

Chapter 7 Digital Imaging Market by End-User

Chapter 8 Digital Imaging Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.