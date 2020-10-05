TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: October 29, 2020 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PDT) Webcast: www.first-quantum.com Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570 North America and international: (647) 788-4919 Replay: Available from 12:30pm (EDT) on October 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 12, 2020 North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367 North America and international: (416) 621-4642 Passcode: 4678165

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com



North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President

Tel: +44 7802 721663

E-Mail: info@fqml.com