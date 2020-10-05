New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Superconductors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096597/?utm_source=GNW

- Science, research, and technology development.

- Healthcare.

- Electric utilities.

- Computing.

- Transportation.

- Communications.

- Military/defense.

- Other applications.



Report Includes:

- 62 data tables and 25 additional tables

- In-depth analysis of the global market for superconductors within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Identification of superconducting applications with the greatest commercial potential in the near to medium term (2019 to 2025)

- Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these superconducting applications as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

- Estimation of current and future consumption of superconducting materials and other key enabling technologies, their revenue forecast in dollar value terms, correlated growth rates and market share analysis

- Impact of COVID-19 on the global economy as well as superconductors market

- Patent review and new developments relating to low-temperature superconducting (LTS) and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) applications

- Market share analysis of the key market participants and their research priorities and competitive landscape

- Profile description of major market players including ABB Ltd., Cryomagnetics Inc., Fuji Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Quantum Design Inc.



Summary:

The global market for superconductivity applications was worth $REDACTED in 2019, a figure that is expected to exceed $REDACTED in 2020 and approach $REDACTED in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the next five years.Superconducting magnets, particularly those used in science, research, technology development and healthcare applications, dominate the market.



However, superconducting electrical equipment (e.g., transformers, generators, motors, fault current limiters (FCLs), power storage, current leads and cable) is expected to capture REDACTED% of the market by 2025. Superconducting electronics are also projected to gain significant market share over the next five years.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is an updated version of an earlier report published in early 2016. The superconductor field is developing rapidly, and producers and users of superconductors need an up-todate analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning.

