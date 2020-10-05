PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocyte (MILs®) products for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Don Hayden will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held virtually Monday, October 12 - Friday, October 16, 2020. Company presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference.



Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a five-day virtual conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies. Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for more information.

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs®) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in bone marrow-derived T cell therapies, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to activate, transform and expand T cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com.

WindMIL Therapeutics Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com