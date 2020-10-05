– For the Love of Work, hosted by Dr. Sonia Kang, explores themes core to a winning employee experience, like resilience, inclusion and diversity, growth and development, and more –



TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been said if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life, but how do you get there? Introducing For the Love of Work, a new podcast made possible by Rogers, that explores how to be your best self at work by sharing practical solutions to today’s workplace challenges.

Hosted by Dr. Sonia Kang, professor of organizational behaviour at the University of Toronto, this seven-episode podcast series dives into themes central to a winning employee experience such as resilience, the importance of inclusion and diversity, values and meaning, and psychological safety. For the Love of Work also explores workplace challenges in the wake of a pandemic, like how to stand out, how to learn and develop your career, and how to find the right role for you – all while working and collaborating virtually.

“As the world and workplace transforms, employees are approaching their careers differently,” said Jim Reid, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rogers. “At Rogers, we are proud of the culture that we’ve shaped as we work hard to support the evolving needs of our team members; that commitment is paying off with recognition like Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture, and Canada's Top 100 Employers for the last seven years. The episodes of For the Love of Work truly reflect our values at Rogers, and what we believe are the fundamental themes at the core of a winning employee experience anywhere.”

“It’s important that people love what they do and feel good about themselves while doing it,” said Dr. Sonia Kang, host, For the Love of Work. “Through this podcast, we want to provide a playbook for people to leverage as they navigate through the changing ways of working, especially this year. We don’t shy away from the important conversations that need to be had either, like whether your company actually acknowledges inclusion and diversity, and how to decide whether your values truly meet those of your workplace.”

Dr. Sonia Kang is also the Canada Research Chair in Identity, Diversity and Inclusion. In each episode, Dr. Kang speaks with leading experts across North America – like Avery Francis, Katy Milkman, and Jacob Morgan – to dig into the behavioural science behind core elements of the employee experience. Themes like inclusion and diversity and resilience have taken on new and different significance with COVID-19’s impact on the workplace. This podcast offers valuable advice and tools for listeners in any stage of their career journey – from a graduate looking for their first role, to a tenured employee looking to fall back in love with their work.

As one of Canada’s Most Admired Cultures, and Canada's Top 100 Employers for seven consecutive years, Rogers is committed to creating the best employee experience and team culture. To learn more about a career at Rogers, visit jobs.rogers.com

For the Love of Work has been produced in partnership with Pacific Content. Listen to For the Love of Work, made possible by Rogers on Apple, Google, or Spotify Podcasts, or visit fortheloveofwork.ca.

Social Media Links

Visit For the Love of Work at fortheloveofwork.ca

Follow Rogers Twitter @Rogers

Follow Rogers on Instagram

Like Rogers Story on Facebook

Follow Rogers on LinkedIn

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.



Media Contacts

Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d6ca6e5-e5e4-49d8-b329-c6851d13f77e