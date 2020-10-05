LONDON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council will hold its first virtual global summit on October 6, 2020.



Building on the success of previous WSJ CEO Council Meetings in Washington, D.C., London and Tokyo, this year’s Summit will convene over 200 chief executives and leaders from across the world to look at some of the most pressing issues of the day. The day will include interviews with key figures across politics, economics, technology, business and finance.

Key speakers include Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank; Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; John Bolton, former U.S. National Security Adviser; Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance for Germany, among other speakers.

“Today’s leaders are facing challenges from all sides, with a sharp economic contraction due to the pandemic, geopolitical instability, technology disruption, as well as the need to enhance diversity and flexibility within the workplace,” said Thorold Barker, Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa for The Wall Street Journal. “The Summit will give decision-makers the opportunity to hear from the most influential experts in their fields on how to navigate these turbulent times and what the future holds.”

Speakers include:

Oliver Bäte, CEO, Allianz

CEO, Allianz John R. Bolton , National Security advisor (2018-2019)

, National Security advisor (2018-2019) Ana Botín, Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

Executive Chairman, Banco Santander Zak Dychtwald , author and founder, Young China Group

, author and founder, Young China Group Rahm Emanuel, Mayor of Chicago (2011-2019) and White House Chief of Staff (2009-2019)

Mayor of Chicago (2011-2019) and White House Chief of Staff (2009-2019) Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Demis Hassabis , Co-Founder and CEO, DeepMind

, Co-Founder and CEO, DeepMind Vivian Hunt DBE , Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, U.K and Ireland

, Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, U.K and Ireland Hakeem Jeffries , Congressman (D. NY)

, Congressman (D. NY) Keyu Jin , Ph.D, Professor of Economics, London School of Economics

, Ph.D, Professor of Economics, London School of Economics Christine Lagarde , President, European Central Bank

, President, European Central Bank General Stan McChrystal , U.S. Army (ret.)

, U.S. Army (ret.) Satya Nadella , CEO, Microsoft

, CEO, Microsoft Paul Polman , Co-Founder, IMAGINE; CEO, Unilever (2009-2018)

, Co-Founder, IMAGINE; CEO, Unilever (2009-2018) Olaf Scholz , Federal Minister of Finance, Germany

, Federal Minister of Finance, Germany Simon Sinek , Author of “The Infinite Game” and “Leaders Eat Last”

, Author of “The Infinite Game” and “Leaders Eat Last” Robert F . Smith , Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners

, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Kristen Soltis Anderson , Co-Founder and Partner, Echelon Insights

, Co-Founder and Partner, Echelon Insights Anders Tegnell M.D., Public Health Agency of Sweden



The meeting will be covered by The Wall Street Journal and is open to outside media. To learn more about the Summit, see the full program here and follow #WSJCEOCouncil on Twitter.

