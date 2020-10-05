WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that four professionals have been named to Crain’s third annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting.



Senior Managing Director Naidira Alemova and Managing Directors Sheba Bellazain-Harris, Roxana Fariborz and Yunsoo Kim were included in the list of 86 women from across the New York City area. The award recognizes women professionals for their career achievements in accounting and consulting.

Ms. Alemova is a member of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption. Her experience covers the execution of anti-money laundering sanctions (“AML”) and fraud risk assessments, and she has performed AML and U.S. sanction reviews for several major international banks in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice investigations of U.S. sanctions violations.

Ms. Bellazain-Harris is a member of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, where she leads the Knowledge Management and Marketing team. She has more than 20 years of experience and specializes in driving marketing, communications and business development strategies to support the global business through collaboration and proactive engagement. Her expertise reaches across a variety of areas, ranging from business development, sales operations, client relationship management, business intelligence and research to digital marketing, social media, thought leadership and content marketing.

Ms. Fariborz is a member of FTI Consulting’s Private Capital Advisory Services practice, where she is responsible for directing the business evaluation, strategic marketing and client relations efforts for private equity firms and their portfolio companies. She has more than 25 years of industry and institutional sales experience covering investment professionals at long-only asset managers and hedge funds. She previously served as a Managing Director in the firm’s Activism and M&A Solutions practice and played a significant role in developing the metrics, weightings and sub-industry company assignments for FTI Consulting’s company Vulnerability Screener. As a result of her expertise, Ms. Fariborz has been asked to speak at events and moderate panels.

Ms. Kim is a member of the Real Estate Solutions practice, where she specializes in real estate valuation and advisory, serving numerous multinational corporations, private equity funds and hedge funds. She has over 20 years of experience, leading variety of assignments, including asset valuations and reviews, quarterly positive/negative assurance, fairness opinions, valuation policy reviews, and non-performing real estate loan valuations. She is a designated Member of Appraisal Institute and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) Charterholder.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

