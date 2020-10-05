CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH Ortho, Inc. a long standing, well respected manufacturer of innovative orthopedic implantable devices is pleased to announce the FDA clearance of its e-Ortho planning software that will further expand the Arrow Prime Shoulder Arthroplasty platform.



Jean-Marc Idier, President and CEO of FH Ortho, stated, “e-Ortho demonstrates our commitment to advancements in shoulder arthroplasty by providing our customers with increased value through a means of simplifying procedures to achieve our ultimate goal of improving outcomes for our patients.”

e-Ortho is a next generation 3D planning software that provides shoulder replacement surgeons with a web-based platform to assist in preoperative surgical technique planning without the need for costly custom instruments that are required with other planning software systems.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho has been developing and manufacturing orthopedic devices for surgeons globally since 1964. Founded in Mulhouse, France, FH Ortho is represented in 37 countries. Our product focus is directed to include joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle, spine and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward thinking innovative and technology in devices, techniques and product delivery, our company is positioned for rapid worldwide expansion.

FH products are prized for their elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication. Our products, systems and tools, in conjunction with surgical expertise will facilitate an ideal patient outcome that will simplify patient management and support cost containment, resulting in a continuum of care that benefits both patient and surgeon.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/.

Contact:

Stacie Woodill

FH Ortho

(708)667-7721

s.woodill@fhortho.com