The pulp bleaching application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period.Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production.



Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.



Benefits of ozone in pulp bleaching:

• Chlorine and chlorine dioxide are replaced

• Adsorbable organic Halide (AOX) is reduced or eliminated

• BOD/COD is lowered, and the effluent color is reduced

• Higher process water cycling rate can be achieved



Advantages of ozone over chlorine for pulp bleaching is expected to drive the growth of ozone generator market in the pulp bleaching segment.



The corona discharge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications.



The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials. This technology is cost-effective and has comparatively low maintenance.



Some of the advantages of corona discharge ozone generators are as follows:

• Efficient generation of ozone in large volume

• Cost-effective ozone generation for large-scale high concentration installations

• No byproducts

• Lifespan exceeds ten years



Such advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the ozone generator market.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market from 2020 to 2025.China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth.



Some of the economies in Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policies, and industrial growth.The region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the availability of raw materials and labor at lower prices.



It has witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and support of the local governments.Increasing investments in R&D activities related to wastewater treatment are driving the growth of the ozone generator market in the Asia Pacific region.



According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world. This economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the ozone generator market in the region. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to the waste water treatment.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the ozone generator market based on application, technology, and region.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product developments, contracts, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.



