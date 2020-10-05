Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Bicycles Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for Electric Bicycles to be Positively Influenced by Rising Concern among People towards Environment Preservation



In the last couple of decades, the popularity of e-bicycles has grown manifold and there were around 210 million such bicycles used daily in 2016. China holds a major share of the overall market and the trend is expected to continue in the years to come. One of the most prominent factors aiding the adoption of e-bicycles can be attributed to rising concern among people towards environmental preservation. The use of e-bicycles greatly reduces ecological footprints, air contamination, and carbon emissions. The fact that these bicycles are not very expensive, further aids its adoption among people. A recent COVID-19 crisis and an increasing need to maintain social distance have promoted the use of ecological means of transportation, such as the electrical bicycle.



Current Trends in the Electric Bicycle Market



With the e-bicycle market booming, people are becoming more and more demanding as per the features and looks are concerned. As per recent trends, e-bicycles are becoming lighter and better looking. Lighter weight bicycles are made up of light materials such as carbon or aluminum. Moreover, in order to give an attractive appearance, the manufacturers are integrating the battery into the frame. In the following years, additional batteries are expected to become a common trend in order to extend the range of the e-bicycle. A Germany based company, Haibike, already has a model with the same concept.



In the following years, a growing number of urban and suburban residents would seek greener modes of transportation thereby complimenting the e-bicycle market growth. This is how electrical bicycles will be used as a pillar that could support individual public transport in large cities worldwide. According to statistics, about half of the trips and procedures of a normal urban person don't cross 15 kms from his/her house, thereby helping the electric bicycle market to further flourish.



Research and Development Activities to Center around Battery Improvements in Coming Years



A rechargeable battery acts as the source of power for every electric bicycle. With technological improvements, these batteries tend to get smaller, lighter, and more powerful. Therefore, keeping the weight of a battery down and at the same time providing a substantial range remains the top focus for electric bicycle battery manufacturers. Lithium batteries and lead-acid batteries are the two most common types of batteries used in electric bicycles. Lead-acid batteries owing to its low cost are finding application in entry-level electric bicycle models. However, in the coming years, lithium-ion batteries expected to find an increased application of cross electric bicycles. One of the most important factors supporting the aforementioned sentence can be attributed to the fact that lithium-ion batteries last longer and generate more power for their weight as compared to other batteries. However, the high price of lithium-ion batteries is an important factor offsetting its application in electric bicycles.



Asia Pacific to remain the largest market throughout the Forecast Period



The Asia Pacific represents the largest market for electric bicycles worldwide and expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. China and India expected to remain at the forefront in terms of this growth. Moreover, the demand for electric bicycles in China is further supported by the low cost of these bicycles in the country. In recent years, China has been exporting electric bicycles in large numbers to the U.S. and European countries.



Europe and North America expected to remain other important markets for electric bicycles in the coming years. The presence of a large number of bicycle manufacturers headquartered in the region has helped the market to flourish. Moreover, in terms of technology, these regions have always remained at the forefront.



Key players profiled in the report include Accell Group, NYCeWheels, Easy Motion USA, Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Moustache Bikes, Karbon Kinetics Limited, myStromer AG, A2B Electric Bikes, and Pedego Electric Bikes among others.



