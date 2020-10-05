New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product, Construction, End User – COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816786/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Based on product, the consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls.The consumables segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019.



The high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing has resulted in the increased adoption of the consumables in the cleanroom technologies market. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end users.



Based on construction type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets.The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.



The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2019

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period

The cleanroom technologies market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26% and Tier 3–53%

• By Designation – C-level–32%, Director-level–26%, Others–42%

• By Region – North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–10%



Key players in the cleanroom technologies market

The key players operating in the cleanroom technologies market include Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the cleanroom technologies market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, construction type, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various cleanroom products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global cleanroom technologies market. The report analyzes this market by product, construction type, and end user

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global cleanroom technologies market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, construction type, and end user

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cleanroom technologies market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global cleanroom technologies market.

