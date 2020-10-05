Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor Neutral Archives and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems Market By Product - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The purpose of this research study is to provide investors, developers, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global VNA and PACS market.



The current status of image storage and management is evolving above traditional PACS. Since its introduction, VNA has established its stronghold in the image management market and is moving the manner in which healthcare facilities store, retrieve and manage patient data.



Apart from exclusive VNA vendors, PACS vendors have also ventured into this market in order to tackle the overwhelming cannibalization by VNA. VNA was introduced in the 2000s and its popularity is phenomenal. As healthcare systems are increasingly facing the demand for better information storage, sharing and transmission needs, compliance with Meaningful USE criteria, and improvement in efficiency, VNAs will gradually become indispensable for healthcare organizations.



Information technologies in healthcare are rapidly evolving and the cost of keeping up with such developments is significant. Therefore, healthcare systems need to decide significant investments on PACS or VNA, they must contemplate how their current needs may change over time. Hence, hospitals and healthcare organizations desire a management solution that can be easily adopted today and which would eventually evolve and solve future contingencies.



Major components of PACS are imaging modality, a secure online network for distribution and information exchange, workstation, and a secure cloud or local server. The Healthcare system for installing, upgrading, or replacing PACS can be motivated for the same by workflow inadequacies or evolution and a desire for PACS that allows them to store and retrieve images within one repository. The rapid evolution and adoption of health information technology is supporting the demand for PACS.



The growth of this market will be driven by government reforms and initiatives towards healthcare centralization. The penetration of PACS into specialties such as endoscopy and oncology will lead to additional PACS applications and thus market growth. Furthermore, features such as integrated speech recognition and advanced clinical decision support systems will also contribute to the expansion of the PACS market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Picture Archiving and Communications Systems (PACS) Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 VNA & PACS Market Analysis

3.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Overview

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Drivers

3.1.2.1 Intensive Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Adoption

3.1.2.2 Reimbursements and Industry Regulations

3.1.2.3 Growth of Big Data Market

3.1.3 Challenges

3.1.3.1 Usability and User Interface Challenge

3.1.3.1 Post-Implementation Issues in VNA

3.2 Opportunities

3.2.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Consolidation and Merger Activities

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Vendors in VNA and PACS Market



Chapter 4 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 VNA Market, by Delivery Mode

4.2.1 Cloud-based VNA

4.2.2 On-premise VNA

4.2.3 Hybrid VNA

4.3 VNA Market, by Procurement Mode

4.3.1 Departmental

4.3.2 Enterprise (Multi-site)

4.4 VNA Market, by Vendor Type

4.4.1 Independent

4.4.2 PACS Vendors



Chapter 5 Global PACS Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Procurement Mode

5.2.1 Departmental PACS

5.2.2 Enterprise PACS

5.3 Modality

5.3.1 X-Ray

5.3.2 Computed Tomography

5.3.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.3.4 PET & SPECT

5.3.5 Ultrasound



Chapter 6 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market & PACS Market Analysis, By Geography

6.1 Preface

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fujifilm Teramedica, Inc.

7.2 Lexmark International, Inc.

7.3 Agfa Healthcare

7.4 BridgeHead Software Ltd.

7.5 Carestream Healthcare

7.6 Dell, Inc.

7.7 GE Healthcare

7.8 Merge Healthcare (An IBM Company)

7.9 Siemens Healthineers

7.10 DeJarnette Research Systems

7.11 Vital Images, Inc.



