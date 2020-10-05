ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel ownership, management and development firm, Hotel Equities (“HE”), announced Ryan McRae has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development. McRae most recently served as Area Vice President of Lodging Development with Marriott International. Based in Vancouver, in his new role McRae will focus on continuing to grow Hotel Equities’ Canadian portfolio of full service, select service and extended stay hotels.

Prior to joining Marriott in 2014, McRae was Vice President, Acquisitions and Development for SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, where he was responsible for hotel development and acquisition activities across Canada. He also served as chairman of the company's investment committee. Prior to his role with SilverBirch, McRae was a Development Director with Hilton Worldwide where he focused on corporate growth both in Canadian and global markets.

Hotel Equities has seen a flight to quality as hotel owners continue operating through COVID and seek experienced and reputable third-party operators to care for their assets. McRae’s addition to the Hotel Equities team and his location in market will make the firm more accessible to those owners, as well as serve as a valuable resource for HE’s current clients in the area.

“Ryan’s impressive background in hotel development and his experience with both Marriott and Hilton hotels make him the ideal candidate to lead our growth strategy in Canada,” said HE’s Chief Development Officer, Joe Reardon. “I have had the pleasure of working with Ryan for several years as we’ve brought new development projects to completion and I’ve witnessed first-hand his capacity for building relationships with a desire to generate strong returns for our owners. We’re proud to now welcome him to the Hotel Equities family.”

The firm’s portfolio of 166 hotels includes 26 in Canada, positioning Hotel Equities as the largest non-owner third-party hotel management group in Canada. HE's Canadian regional office located in Edmonton, AB supports its portfolio of hotels in market and includes all disciplines- operations, sales and marketing, revenue management, accounting and human resources.

“After working with the Hotel Equities team for many years as a member of Marriott, when the opportunity became available to join them it seemed like the natural transition,” said McRae. “I’ve always been impressed with their team’s mission and values, they’re very much aligned with the Marriott culture. I look forward to adding value and working alongside the great team at HE.”

McRae holds a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of British Columbia.

