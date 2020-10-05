SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced three medical rugged tablets with a unique 2-in-1 design that provides the flexibility to use the unit as a handheld tablet or part of a mobile medical cart solution. The tablets are antimicrobial, UL60601-1 certified, IP65 rated and available with a 6-inch (362MD), 10.1-inch (301MD) or 13.3-inch (313MD) brilliant capacitive touchscreen display. Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, data capture modules, and optional 4G Mobile Broadband, make these medical tablets an effective tool to monitor, record and retrieve patient information in a range of environments.



“Healthcare professionals need the flexibility to care for patients in different environments in order to effectively adapt to today’s evolving COVID circumstances,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “With this understanding in mind, we created a line of medical-grade tablets designed for ultimate mobility, durability, safety and reliability. The rugged 2-in-1 design gives users the flexibility to use the tablets as handhelds or mounted on a medical cart or with a docked keyboard. We also know that continuous operation is critical in healthcare - all the tablets in this line have hot-swappable battery packs to eliminate downtime.”

Medical-grade, Durable and Reliable

Made specifically for healthcare use, the 362MD, 301MD and 313MD tablets have antimicrobial enclosures to control infection and are UL60601-1 certified to ensure standard safety and essential performance in healthcare environments. These rugged tablets are built to stand up in demanding, mission-critical environments with an IP65-rating for water and dust resistance as well as MIL-STD-810G approved for shock and vibration protection. NIST compliant BIOS are available for a high level of security. In addition, unique hot-swappable battery packs assure healthcare professionals of continuous operation.

Ultimate Mobility and Versatility

Healthcare professionals can select from three tablet sizes to fit the type of care and environment. The 362MD is a light, compact, rugged handheld with a 6-inch screen and built-in smart card/CAC for two-factor authentication. Small, yet powerful, this ultra mobile tablet runs Microsoft® Windows® 10. Information gathering and transfer is simple with integrated NFC/RFID and a 2D scanner - making it ideal for field medical test check-in or ID bracelet verification prior to dispensing medicine and many other uses in highly mobile or limited space environments.

The 301MD is a slim, lightweight tablet with a 10.1-inch indoor/outdoor display that offers the versatility to be used as a tablet or mounted on a cart as part of a mobile medical solution. With built-in front and back cameras, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional Mobile 4G Broadband, this rugged tablet is ideal for field medicine and telemedicine in remote locations, mobile health clinics and public health surveying.

With its large, vivid 13.3-inch display and integrated capacitive touch, the 313MD provides a wide work area and application interface to enhance user experience and workflow. This flexible tablet can be mounted on a mobile medical cart, docked on a desktop or used as a standalone medical tablet. An optional antimicrobial docking keyboard instantly pairs with the tablet to enable 2-in-1 tablet/laptop use.

The 362MD, 301MD, and 313MD rugged medical tablets offer a robust set of features and options that include:

Medical-grade - UL60601-1 certified with anti-microbial enclosures.

- UL60601-1 certified with anti-microbial enclosures. Durable and Reliable - IP65-rated for water and dust resistance. MIL-STD-810G for shock and vibration protection.

- IP65-rated for water and dust resistance. MIL-STD-810G for shock and vibration protection. Interactive, Indoor - Outdoor Displ ays - LED-backlight, high-brightness (1000 nits) screen with capacitive touch, outdoor viewable and digital pen support.

LED-backlight, high-brightness (1000 nits) screen with capacitive touch, outdoor viewable and digital pen support. Continuous Operation - Hot-swappable 4200mAh battery pack.

- Hot-swappable 4200mAh battery pack. Two -factor authentication - Built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available.

- Built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available. Information Capture and Transmission - 2D barcode scanner (also reads 1D), single/dual frequency NFC/RFID reader.

- 2D barcode scanner (also reads 1D), single/dual frequency NFC/RFID reader. Network Communication - Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz dual band, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and 4G LTE/AWS mobile broadband.

- Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz dual band, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and 4G LTE/AWS mobile broadband. Audio/Video Ready - Full-HD front camera and 8 megapixel back camera with built-in speaker.

- Full-HD front camera and 8 megapixel back camera with built-in speaker. High Performance – Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu operating system. The 301MD and 313MD have a choice of either the Intel® Core™ i5-8250U, Quad-Core, 1.6GHz (up to 3.4GHz) or the Intel® Core™ i7-8550U, Quad-Core, 1.8GHz (up to 4.0GHz). The 362MD has an Intel® Pentium® Silver quad-core processor.



Availability

The 362MD, 301MD and 313MD rugged medical tablets are immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

