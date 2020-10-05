MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider and connected supply chain innovator, and Convoy , the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, today announced that Kuebix’s community of more than 24,000 shippers can leverage dynamic pricing and additional truckload coverage from Convoy’s nationwide carrier network. Kuebix users can now easily book backup and spot capacity from Convoy within Community Load Match, Kuebix's load matching platform. This collaboration offers shippers dynamic pricing and capacity directly in Kuebix TMS, resulting in lower costs, faster coverage, and more efficient operations.



Over the past year, Convoy's capabilities have been thoroughly proven, especially during the industry volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Dynamic pricing is the best solution for managing a flexible supply chain,” said Brooks McMahon, Vice President of Partnerships at Convoy. “We have seen a 500 percent increase in usage in Convoy’s pricing APIs over the past few months, and are excited to make these capabilities available to all shippers in Kuebix.”

When a Kuebix user searches for a truckload spot rate in Community Load Match , a dynamic Convoy rate will appear that can be booked and managed in the Kuebix TMS. The addition of Convoy’s dynamic pricing further enhances Community Load Match’s current contract and spot rate capabilities. Community Load Match's rapidly growing carrier community from Trimble customers’ network of 1.3 million commercial trucks offers access to contract rates to meet the demand of shippers and intermediaries with regular lanes. For small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs) and shippers with occasional spot requirements, Community Load Match provides competitive spot rates when shippers and intermediaries don't have the volume to set up contract rates. For carriers, Community Load Match's spot opportunities help to reduce empty miles when balancing lanes and repositioning assets.

“Our fast-growing shipping community relies on Kuebix to efficiently find carriers, compare rates, and manage their transportation operations,” said Mike Sofer, Vice President of Business Development at Kuebix. “By integrating Convoy’s dynamic pricing into Kuebix Community Load Match, we are providing our shippers more opportunities to easily find and book truckload capacity.”

To help companies manage their supply chains efficiently in today’s market environment, Kuebix is offering shippers 60 free days of its award-winning Kuebix Business Pro TMS . With Kuebix Business Pro, logistics teams can collaborate remotely across multiple locations, source contract and spot rates, and leverage actionable reports and analytics for improved strategic shipping decisions.

