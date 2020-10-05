Norcross, GA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, has been named one of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation for the fifth time.

Determined by an independent research firm, the entrants are evaluated on work-life balance, diversity, strategic company performance, compensation, and more. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during dual virtual Illuminate Business Summit weeks in October 2020 and February 2021. In recognition of the impact they’ve had locally, APCO was also named one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies for the fifth time.

"We want to do everything we can so that our employees feel supported and empowered by working here, with the ability to grow both professionally and personally," says Crystal Meinert, Director, People and HR Transformation. "This is a recognition of APCO's dedication to fostering a culture where our employees take great pride in contributing to our shared success, bringing our core values to life. Our greatest asset is our people and winning this award for five years is validation of that."

Out of the 1,300 companies that submitted nominations for the 2020 Best and Brightest national award, only 147 were named to the prestigious list.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race. It is in these unique times [that] the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

Ashley Braswell APCO Holdings, LLC. 678-615-1142 abraswell@apcoholdings.com