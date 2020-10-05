TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Colonnade BridgePort , leading full service real estate investment and management company, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the GTA with two prominent Toronto-based industry hires: Colin Ross, Director, Leasing GTA, and Chris Coleman, Director, Asset Management. The addition of two senior-level experts represents Colonnade BridgePort’s ongoing commitment to servicing commercial real estate clients in the GTA at the highest level.



As Ottawa’s largest real estate services and management company for over 35 years, the company introduced its unique approach to managing real estate assets — combining an intimate understanding of client objectives with a best-in-class operating platform — to the GTA in 2018. With the addition of Colin Ross, Director of Leasing GTA, and Chris Coleman, Director of Asset Management for the company’s private high-net-worth investor portfolio, Colonnade BridgePort is well positioned to continue to grow with their current and future clients in Toronto, providing a full range of real estate services in the commercial, mixed-use, industrial, and residential sectors.

“Although 2020 has been a challenging year in our industry, we believe that our industry is resilient, the sector will rebound, and will continue to be a key driver for the economy,” says Hugh Gorman, CEO, Colonnade BridgePort. “We also believe that private and institutional investors will continue to pursue real estate as a crucial investment vehicle for their investment portfolio. We have seen encouraging results and are looking forward to expanding our presence in the GTA even further. Welcoming industry-leading experts Colin Ross and Chris Coleman to our team is a major milestone. Having these two leaders join our team means we can bring the highest quality leasing, investment, and management services to our customers throughout the region.”

Welcome Colin Ross, Director of Leasing GTA

With more than 25 years experience in all areas of commercial real estate, Colin is a highly competent senior executive and business development leader. With tenures in both private and public companies — including as Director of Leasing for Brookfield Properties and President of DTZ Canada — Colin is skilled in marketing and leasing properties, navigating complex lease negotiations, handling operations, and managing high-profile accounts.

Colin also brings the valuable experience of having been owner and operator of Mohr Partners, a boutique real estate brokerage firm in the GTA. Colin’s extensive industry expertise will be instrumental in helping to grow the Colonnade BridgePort management platform in the GTA and beyond.

Welcome Chris Coleman, Director, Asset Management

Chris is an established leader in the commercial real estate industry, bringing the highest level of industry expertise to Colonnade BridgePort. With more than twenty years of experience in investment + asset management, property acquisition, development, financing, and property management — including retail, office, mixed use, and industrial — he has excelled at every level in public real estate companies and fund management firms.

As a thoughtful and analytical executive, Chris believes deeply in the value of team collaboration and prides himself on finding creative solutions in ambiguous environments. Prior to joining Colonnade BridgePort, Chris thrived in a number of high-profile roles, including as Senior Vice President, Investments and Asset Management at LaSalle Investment Management, and as Vice President, Investments, Portfolio Management at SmartCentres REIT. The unparalleled industry experience that Chris brings to the table will be paramount in applying Colonnade BridgePort’s business successes to the GTA market and beyond.

‘Owner-First’ Approach to Property Management

Colonnade BridgePort manages over eight million square feet of commercial real estate throughout Ontario, including more than 120 properties, more than 200 lease transactions annually, and approximately 1,500 tenants. The company’s lasting success is driven by its ‘owner-first’ approach to property management, leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management, and asset management. Rather than merely thinking like an owner, Colonnade BridgePort places owners at the centre of each and every decision by providing them with operational plans, market-informed recommendations, and execution plans optimized for asset performance.

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

