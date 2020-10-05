CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) announced today the execution of a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop ZEN-3694 for multiple oncology indications. For the first clinical study under the CRADA, NCI is co-collaborating with Zenith and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to investigate the combination of Zenith’s epigenetic therapy – BET inhibitor ZEN-3694 – with immuno-oncology therapies – checkpoint inhibitors nivolumab and ipilimumab – in resistant ovarian cancer.



“This significant research and development agreement allows us to leverage the combined resources of the NCI, Zenith, and other pharmaceutical companies to develop ZEN-3694 in multiple oncology indications with significant unmet need,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Zenith. “NCI’s interest validates our belief that ZEN-3694 is a leading and differentiated BET inhibitor.

“Our therapy has proven to be safe and effective in prostate and breast cancer treatment and is combinable with multiple targeted agents. This collaboration will significantly supplement our efforts in expanding the portfolio of indications for ZEN-3694 both as a single agent and as a component of novel combination regimens with other therapies. We expect to announce other novel clinical trials including molecular pre-selection concepts in collaboration with the NCI in the upcoming months based on the high level of interest from leading key opinion leaders and clinical researchers.”

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for:

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI



Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator



Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and XTANDI





For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations & Communications

Zenith Epigenetics

Phone: 587-390-7865

Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com

Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the Company’s development of ZEN-3694 under a CRADA with the NCI, the leveraging of resources by the NCI and other pharmaceutical companies toward the development of ZEN-3694 in multiple indications, the collaboration with other organizations to significantly supplement Zenith’s efforts in expanding its portfolio of indications for ZEN-3694 both as a single agent and as a component of novel combination regimens with other therapies and the expectation to announce other novel, collaborative clinical trials under the CRADA in the future. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.