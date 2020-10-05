THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Resources Corp. (TSX.V: RLY) (“Riley” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand it has increased the size of its private placement previously announced on October 1, 2020. Riley now proposes to issue up to 15,000,000 units at C$0.20 per Unit (“Units”) for total gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereto to purchase for a period of twenty-four (24) months one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price per Warrant Share of C$0.40. If the closing price of the common shares of Riley quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days, Riley may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which Riley gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The Company may pay finders’ fees in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement and finders’ fees are subject to regulatory approval.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration, corporate development and general working capital purposes, including to make the cash payments and work commitments under the MLOP Agreement, the PA and the Option Agreement as discussed in the news release issued on October 1, 2020.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

