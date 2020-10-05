Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Personal Care Product - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Personal Care Product Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2027. Some of the factors like increasing health awareness among individuals and rising demand for personal care and skin care products are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and short shelf life of these products are restraining market growth.



Organic personal care products are usually obtained from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients that induce several benefits to the personal care products, such as anti-oxidation properties and skin immunity which are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants and emulsifiers.



Based on type, the skincare segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing awareness about skin sensitivity and dangerous effects of chemicals and artificial products on the skin. The skincare products are light and do not clog the pores of the skin, which let the skin, breathe.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing ageing population coupled with increasing disposable income, with a rising number of women in the workforce. China is the biggest market and has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. In addition, organic living is a growing trend in developing countries like India and consumers are increasingly opting for organic products in their daily life.



Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Personal Care Product Market include Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co, Korres S.A. Natural Products, L'Occitane Groupe S.A., L'Oral S.A., Oriflame Cosmetics AG and The Estee Lauder Companies IncAmway Corporation, Yves Rocher, The Hain Celestial Group, Aveda Corporation, The Body Shop International PLC, Burt's Bees and Natura Cosmticos S.A.



Types Covered:

Bath and Shower

Deodrant and Antiperspirant

Hair Care

Lip Care

Makeup/Colour Cosmetics

Men's Grooming

Oral Care

Skin Care

Baby Care

Distribution Channels Covered:

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Direct Selling

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Health & Beauty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Non-Store Retail

Online Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Specialist Retail Stores

Teleshopping

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Organic Personal Care Product Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bath and Shower

5.3 Deodrant and Antiperspirant

5.4 Hair Care

5.4.1 Depilatories

5.5 Lip Care

5.6 Makeup/Colour Cosmetics

5.7 Men's Grooming

5.8 Oral Care

5.9 Skin Care

5.10 Baby Care



6 Global Organic Personal Care Product Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Convenience Store

6.3 Departmental Store

6.4 Direct Selling

6.5 Exclusive Brand Outlets

6.6 Health & Beauty Store

6.7 Hypermarket/Supermarkets

6.10 Online Retail Stores

6.11 Pharmacies

6.12 Specialist Retail Stores

6.13 Teleshopping



7 Global Organic Personal Care Product Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Residential



8 Global Organic Personal Care Product Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Arbonne International LLC

10.2 Beiersdorf AG

10.3 Bio Veda Action Research Co

10.4 Korres S.A. Natural Products

10.5 L'Occitane Groupe S.A.

10.6 L'Oreal S.A.

10.7 Oriflame Cosmetics AG

10.8 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

10.9 Amway Corporation

10.10 Yves Rocher

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group

10.12 Aveda Corporation

10.13 The Body Shop International PLC

10.14 Burt's Bees

10.15 Natura Cosmticos S.A



