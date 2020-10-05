Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Personal Care Product - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organic Personal Care Product Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2027. Some of the factors like increasing health awareness among individuals and rising demand for personal care and skin care products are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and short shelf life of these products are restraining market growth.
Organic personal care products are usually obtained from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients that induce several benefits to the personal care products, such as anti-oxidation properties and skin immunity which are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants and emulsifiers.
Based on type, the skincare segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing awareness about skin sensitivity and dangerous effects of chemicals and artificial products on the skin. The skincare products are light and do not clog the pores of the skin, which let the skin, breathe.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing ageing population coupled with increasing disposable income, with a rising number of women in the workforce. China is the biggest market and has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. In addition, organic living is a growing trend in developing countries like India and consumers are increasingly opting for organic products in their daily life.
Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Personal Care Product Market include Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co, Korres S.A. Natural Products, L'Occitane Groupe S.A., L'Oral S.A., Oriflame Cosmetics AG and The Estee Lauder Companies IncAmway Corporation, Yves Rocher, The Hain Celestial Group, Aveda Corporation, The Body Shop International PLC, Burt's Bees and Natura Cosmticos S.A.
Types Covered:
Distribution Channels Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fln6gc
