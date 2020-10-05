TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from grab samples taken at the Company’s Silver Hill copper-silver project (“the Project”) in Morocco. Notably, surface sampling returned positive results from a newly identified area of mineralization, containing evidence of historical mining - sample J10 returned 112g/t silver and 6.80% copper. The new area is presumed to be an extension of the uppermost structure drilled and reported by Trigon on August 10, 2020. This result extends the known area of mineralization 1.2 km beyond the previous work, increasing the potential strike length to at least 2 km.



The remainder of the work focused on the second structure that to date has reported higher grade copper and lower silver grades than the first structure (upper most structure). Work included sampling of outcrop on a road cut in the area, notably sample J2 returned 5.84% copper and 1 g/t silver. Samples were taken from walls of a historical adit, approximately 20 m from the entrance. Notable results include sample J3 with 5.04% copper and 24 g/t silver and sample J5 with 14.32% copper and 280 g/t silver. Waste piles outside of the adit were also sampled returning extraordinary copper results - J6 returned 12.40% copper and 32 g/t silver, and J9 returned 21.39% copper and 24 g/t silver. Samples were analyzed for silver and copper using Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (“ICP-AES”) prepared using four acid absorption in Marrakech, Morocco by African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“AfriLab”).

See below for table of results, map of locations and images of samples.

Jed Richardson, president and CEO of Trigon Metals, commented, “We are very pleased with the new results from Silver Hill which demonstrate that the mineralization extends beyond the area that was initially identified. On the success of the sampling at J10, the upcoming drilling program will target this area in addition to testing down dip extensions from the mineralization identified by the previous shallow drilling.”

Table 1 – Silver Hill Samples

Hole ID Notes Ag (g/t) Cu (%) J2 Road cut outcrop (2nd structure) 1 5.84 J3 Adit wall (2nd structure) 24 5.04 J5 Adit wall (2nd structure) visible azurite 280 14.32 J6 Sample from waste pile at entrance of adit (2nd structure) 32 12.40 J9 Sample from waste pile at entrance of adit (2nd structure) 24 21.36 J10 Sample from Eastern ancient shafts (1st structure) increases the potential strike length to at least 2km 112 6.80

Figure 1 - Silver Hill Global Map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a39c7b-0c80-4add-8715-1e11d450bdbb

Silver Hill Project Overview

The Silver Hill Project is an 8 km2 property in the Anti-Atlas region of Morocco. The Project is located at a regional address well known for base metals occurrences in Morocco. Morocco has a mining history that spans in excess of 100 years and is well known for being a mining friendly jurisdiction. Preliminary surface exploration has revealed high-grade copper and silver mineralization distributed over a wide surface area. Slags from ancient workings indicate historical large-scale mining for silver.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. Namibia is one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. The Company also recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding sampling at Silver Hill and the results thereof, the future exploration plans for Silver Hill, the prospectivity of the Project, the Company’s ability to explore and advance the Project, the Company’s strategies and the Company’s abilities to execute such strategies, and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sample J2 - road outcrop: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81ee55bc-95d7-433b-8ffd-6814c9ab0dbe

Sample J3 - taken from adit walls: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79322c0c-7c00-46e0-bc54-b3f6563c1bc9

Samples J5 - taken from adit walls: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/542b3a74-c82b-4eca-b8a8-0cad5e33b5e2

Sample J6 - taken from waste piles at the entrance to adit: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e46d100e-42dd-43a8-afeb-a1830b600ce1

Sample J9 - taken from waste piles at the entrance to adit: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fd7daf2-2414-4112-aec8-2e1b565bfb28

Sample J10 - historical workings 1.2 km from previous work: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2ef195-f3f7-427b-bc13-9a7c35bc99ab

