The Global Dicing Tapes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for small electronic components such as IC's & electronic chips and reducing thickness of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of raw materials and high manufacturing costs are restraining market growth.



Dicing tapes are fundamentally designed to hold the semiconductor wafer during the process. This procedure separates the dies and furthermore keeps the chips inside close resistances regarding dimensions, position, etc. They are made of PVC or poly-ethylene with an adhesive to hold the dies in place. Significantly they are of two types. They are UV film sensitive tapes and silicone-free adhesive plastic films.



Based on coatings, the single sided segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in consumer choice for single sided coated dicing tapes, mainly for use in semiconductors, have led to this phase occupying a major market share across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to sheer number of electrical and electronic manufacturers in the region. China has emerged as an outstanding marketplace for dicing tape. There has also been a raised production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG) in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Dicing Tapes Market include AI Technology Inc, Denka Company Limited, Denka electronics & products, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Lintec Corporation, Loadpoint Limited, Minitron Electronic GmbH, Mitsui Corporation, NEPTCO Inc, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co Ltd, Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd and Ultron Systems Inc.



Types Covered:

Back Grinding

Wafer Dicing

Coatings Covered:

Single Sided

Double Sided

Materials Covered:

Non UV Curable Dicing Tapes

Silicon Free Adhesive Films

UV Curable Dicing Tapes

Strengths Covered:

Adhesive Strength

Elongation

Tensile Strength

Backing Materials Covered:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thicknesses Covered:

Adhesive Thickness

Backing Film Thickness

Below 85 Microns

85-125 Microns

126-150 Microns

Above 150 Microns

Applications Covered:

Adhesive Control Needs

Ceramics

Glass

Package Dicing

Resin Substrate Manufacturing

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

