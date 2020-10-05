Lund, Sweden, October 5, 2020 - TerraNet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today announced the fifth episode of its current podcast season.



The purpose of the podcast series is to make the wisdom of both autonomous and anti-collision systems go wiral as our vision is to eliminate fatal road accidents. Presenting another fascinating conversation with some of the most insightful people in the space straight to listeners all over the world, TerraNet’s Christina Björnström hosts another panel with featured guests including

Stefan Tilk, CEO, NEVS (National Electric Vehicle Sweden) in Trollhättan, Sweden and

Anna Teyssot, Director, Venture Alliance, Renault-Mitsubishi-Nissan in Paris, France

The podcast is available on our web-page and on Spotify.

See attached soundcloud file:

https://soundcloud.com/user-443846336/podcast-05-terranet-the-changing-landscape-of-self-driving-vehicles

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Enn9ysnm5gMn0PlGW1c4F?si=ADM0hPNeSNenwoupmm4kmw

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance makes combined one of the largest car manufacturers in the world and is at the forefront of constantly introducing and deploying autonomous capabilities, advance safety features, connectivity and mobility functionality across all its car models.

NEVS (former Saab Automobile), a Chinese-Swedish electric car manufacturer, who earlier this year presented its first generation of autonomous and mobility systems (PONS) with its new self-driving car signature brand Sango at the centerpiece of the system.

About TerraNet

TerraNet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver support and self-driving vehicles (ADAS and AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund (Sweden) with an engineering unit in Kyiv (Ukraine), Stuttgart (Germany) and Los Gatos, California. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). Learn more at https://terranet.se .

