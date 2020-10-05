Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market accounted for $163.70 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $379.99 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of SWIR cameras in military & defense sector and increase in use of SWIR cameras in machine vision applications are the major factors propelling market growth. However, stringent regulations associated to import and export of SWIR cameras is hampering market growth.



Shortwave infrared cameras are standalone device used to detect radiation which is unseen to the human eye. Shortwave Infrared waveband has some unique merits that make it a useful band for sensing. For imaging application, the Shortwave infrared can individually work in the dark as infrared sensors even though the signal is reflected off the subject.



Based on the end user, the non-industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. SWIR technology has an enormous expansion in applications such as scientific investigations and health checks. SWIR technology is significant for each application mentioned and is broadly used, which is likely to lead to the maximum expansion rate of this segment during the estimate period.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the numerous manufacturing capabilities of the region. SWIR detectors are used in the manufacturing process of food & beverage, electronics, and glass and security & surveillance. Considering the tensions between India, Pakistan, and China, the command for SWIR technology is increasing from the military & defense sector of these countries for installations at borders for monitoring and security applications.



Some of the key players profiled in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market include IRCameras LLC, Raptor Photonics, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Xenics, Leonardo DRS, Sofradir, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, InView Technology Corporation, Flir Systems Inc., New Imaging Technologies and Photon Etc.



Scanning Types Covered:

Area Scan

Line Scan

Materials Covered:

Indium Antimonide

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Lead Sulfide

Mercury Cadmium Telluride

Technologies Covered:

Uncooled

Cooled

Applications Covered:

Detection

Monitoring & Inspection

Security & Surveillance

Machine Vision

Vehicle Navigation

Material Processing

Thermal Imaging

Hyperspectral Imaging

Civil Infrastructure

Identifying and Sorting

End Users Covered:

Industrial

Non-industrial

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Scanning Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Area Scan

5.3 Line Scan



6 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Indium Antimonide

6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide

6.4 Lead Sulfide

6.5 Mercury Cadmium Telluride



7 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Uncooled

7.3 Cooled



8 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Detection

8.3 Monitoring & Inspection

8.4 Security & Surveillance

8.5 Machine Vision

8.6 Vehicle Navigation

8.7 Material Processing

8.8 Thermal Imaging

8.9 Hyperspectral Imaging

8.10 Civil Infrastructure

8.11 Identifying and Sorting



9 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Food & Beverages

9.2.2 Oil and Gas

9.2.3 Aerospace

9.2.4 Automotive

9.2.5 Electronics and Semiconductors

9.2.6 Manufacturing and Processing Industries

9.2.7 Glass

9.3 Non-industrial

9.3.1 Military & Defense

9.3.2 Healthcare & Medical

9.3.3 Scientific Research

9.3.4 Civil Infrastructure

9.3.5 Life Sciences

9.3.6 Agriculture



10 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 IRCameras LLC

12.2 Raptor Photonics

12.3 Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

12.4 Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc.

12.5 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

12.6 Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company)

12.7 Teledyne Princeton Instruments

12.8 Xenics

12.9 Leonardo DRS

12.10 Sofradir

12.11 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

12.12 InView Technology Corporation

12.13 Flir Systems Inc.

12.14 New Imaging Technologies

12.15 Photon Etc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sce9lw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900