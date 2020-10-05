ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of agiles, a leader of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to the fresh food wholesale and trade industry in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, agiles’ vertically-focused platform delivers unique, industry-specific ERP functionality and process automation services to customers across the food and beverage sectors. With both cloud-native and on-premise deployment options, agiles’ user-friendly platform is utilized by more than 350 customers across Europe, including wholesalers, producers, gastro service providers, fruit farms, organic food dealers, importers and food agencies. agiles also serves the German market through its agilesTrade software, which tracks everything from sourcing to shipments and helps control costs along a customer’s supply chain, and ensures that business processes are visualized, transparent and efficient through its agilesWorkflow add-on.

Through this acquisition, Aptean further expands its food and beverage ERP leadership in Europe, establishing a significant presence in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets and bolstering its food and beverage ERP offerings. As part of Aptean, agiles will benefit from global scale and its customers will have the access to leverage Aptean’s complementary products.

“agiles is an excellent food and beverage solution, and we look forward to welcoming the team to the Aptean family,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “While the fresh food wholesale and trade industry faces unique challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, this acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, purpose-built software solutions to our collective customers. With agiles, Aptean is expanding our reach in key European markets, enhancing our cloud capabilities and further strengthening development capabilities on our core platform.”

Christian Sega, CEO of agiles, added, “As we continue to build on our strong momentum, Aptean provides agiles with the opportunity to expand our customer base while adding value to existing customers through access to their complementary product offerings. Aptean has a proven track record of delivering tailored enterprise software solutions to customers across a range of sectors, with a focus on food and beverage, and our customers will undoubtedly benefit from their expertise.”

About agiles

With a 30-year history of know-how and tailor-made software solutions, agiles is committed to increasing productivity and future viability for our customers. As a Microsoft Gold ERP Partner, agiles makes use of the latest technologies and supports customers through digital transformation, with cloud and on-premise solutions. In addition to our market-proven industry software, agilesFood, agilesTrade and the agilesWorkflow add-on, agiles also offers support with interdisciplinary tasks. From strategy consulting to change management to system implementation, agiles is here for you. Learn more at www.agiles.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 5,000 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

+1 (770) 715-0362