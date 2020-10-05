Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Smart Display Market by Application, Display Size (&lessThan;5, 5-10, >10), Display Technology (LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED), Autonomous Driving (Semi-autonomous, Autonomous), Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive smart display market is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2020 to USD 10.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The automotive industry is continuously evolving, with an increasing focus on semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle technologies. Several vehicle manufacturers have showcased their new concept cars with autonomous and connected car technologies. These cars, with their advanced technologies and radical designs, are expected to hit the market soon. The smart displays used in these cars need to provide comfort and convenience as well as access to the latest technology. The increasing demand for smart displays can be attributed to advances in semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies. The need to integrate such technologies is higher in these vehicles compared to conventional vehicles.

BEV segment is projected to be the fastest-growing electric vehicle during the forecast period

The adoption of strict emission norms by the governments of major countries has increased the penetration of electric vehicles worldwide. The demand for BEVs is expected to increase in the coming years due to an increase in the adoption of strict emissions norms by the governments of various countries. Several governments now provide subsidies for the use of environment-friendly vehicles, thereby encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Stringent emission regulations in the US, particularly in states such as California and New York, have led to increased sales of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles tend to have a higher number of electronics/advanced systems.



Thus, the growing number of electric vehicles will result in an increased demand for automotive smart display systems. In Europe, the automotive smart display market for BEVs is estimated to grow due to the emission regulation mandates and the development of electric vehicle technology in the region. OEMs are also expanding their manufacturing facilities worldwide to increase the production of electric vehicles. For instance, in August 2017, Tesla announced its plan to raise USD 1.5 billion to fund the development of its cheapest electric car, which proves the aggressiveness of manufacturers in the market.

The LCD segment is estimated to be the largest automotive smart display market, by application

LCD is a commonly used technology in automotive display applications and meets the temperature and durability standards for all automotive display applications. Depending on the function of the automotive display application and the range of temperature, manufacturers use a combination of LCD and TFT in display applications. Basic LCD panels are of two varieties, namely, monochrome LCD panels that usually display images in blue or dark grey tones against a grey or white background, and color LCD panels that produce colored images based on either a passive or an active matrix. Low-end vehicles with basic display functions use monochrome LCD panels and, for a few applications, use a color LCD panel of a passive matrix that is cost-effective. LCDs are mostly used in digital instrument clusters and center stacks in vehicles. The adoption of digital instrument clusters and center stacks is witnessed in both economical and mid-segment vehicles. Many commercial vehicles are also equipped with LCD digital instrument clusters and center stacks. Thus, increasing the demand for LCD segment.

Asia Pacific automotive smart display market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises emerging economies, such as China and India, along with developed nations, such as Japan and South Korea. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. The growing purchasing power has triggered the demand for automobiles in the region. Steady growth in demand for semi-autonomous vehicles in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific is also responsible for the growth of the automobile sector in the region. Decreasing display prices and the rising number of luxury vehicles are expected to drive the Asia Pacific automotive smart display market.



The Asia Pacific region is home to key suppliers of automotive smart display systems and components, such as Panasonic (Japan), Yazaki (Japan), and Nippon Seiki (Japan). These companies are continuously investing in research and development to innovate automotive applications. The availability of inexpensive labor and favorable government policies enable the mass production of components, resulting in the low prices of automotive smart displays. The implementation of new technologies, the establishment of additional manufacturing plants, and the creation of a value-added supply chain between manufacturers and material providers make the Asia Pacific region a market of immense growth potential for automotive smart display applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Smart Display Market to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period (2020-2025)

4.2 North America Estimated to Lead Automotive Smart Display Market in 2020

4.3 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Application

4.4 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Display Size

4.5 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Display Technology

4.6 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Autonomous Driving

4.7 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Electric Vehicle

4.8 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Vehicle Class

4.9 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Smartphone Connectivity in Cars

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus to Provide Ar Experience

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cameras in Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of OLED Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Threat of Cyberattacks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on 5G and Wireless Technology

5.2.3.2 Advent of Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.4 New Entertainment and Smart Mirror Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Multiple Assistance Systems

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Advanced Automotive Display Systems

5.2.4.3 Distraction for Drivers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.3.1 Technology Analysis

5.3.1.1 Introduction

5.3.1.2 Ar Technology

5.3.1.3 Flexible Display Solution

5.3.1.4 Application of Polycarbonate Material

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 LG Electronics Ltd.

5.9.2 Japan Display Inc.



6 COVID-19 Impact

6.1 Introduction to COVID-19

6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

6.4 Impact on Global Automotive Industry

6.4.1 Impact on Global Automotive Smart Display Market

6.5 Automotive Smart Display Market Scenarios (2020-2025)

6.5.1 Most Likely Scenario

6.5.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Key Primary Insights

7.1.4 Operational Data

7.2 Digital Instrument Cluster

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Fully Reconfigurable Cluster

7.3 Center Stack

7.3.1 Europe Estimated to Have Largest Market Share in 2020

7.4 Head-Up Display (HUD)

7.4.1 Integration of Driving Assistance Features with Hud Likely to Increase Demand for Huds

7.5 Rear Seat Entertainment

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Rear Seat Entertainment



8 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Display Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Key Primary Insights

8.2 &lessThan;5" Display Size

8.2.1 High Demand for Rear Seat Entertainment and Digital Instrument Cluster

8.3 5"-10" Display Size

8.3.1 Integration of More Features Will Increase Demand for 5"-10" Display Size

8.4 >10" Display Size

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Premium Vehicles Would Boost Demand for >10" Displays



9 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Display Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Key Primary Insights

9.2 LCD

9.2.1 Demand for Cost-Effective Display Likely to Fuel Demand for LCD

9.3 TFT-LCD

9.3.1 Technological Advancements in TFT-LCD Display

9.4 OLED

9.4.1 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles Will Boost Demand for OLED Technology

9.5 Others



10 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Autonomous Driving

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Key Primary Insights

10.1.4 Operational Data

10.2 Semi-Autonomous

10.2.1 Rising Adoption of Semi-Autonomous Technology in Vehicles

10.3 Autonomous

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Software and Hardware in Autonomous Driving



11 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Electric Vehicle

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Key Primary Insights

11.1.4 Operational Data

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.2.1 Growing Adoption of BEV due to Emission Norms

11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

11.3.1 Integration of Advanced Features in FCEVs

11.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

11.4.1 Standardization of Digital Cluster and Center Stack

11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11.5.1 Center Stack Expected to Lead Automotive Smart Display Market in PHEV Segment



12 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Vehicle Class

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Key Primary Insights

12.2 Economy

12.2.1 Inexpensive Hud Solutions to Drive Economy Car Segment

12.3 Mid-Segment

12.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Displays in Mid-Segment Vehicles

12.4 Luxury

12.4.1 Rising Demand for Connectivity Services to Fuel Luxury Car Segment



13 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Key Primary Insights

13.1.4 Operational Data

13.2 Passenger Car (PC)

13.2.1 Rising Demand for Cockpit Electronics Likely to Increase Demand for Automotive Smart Displays

13.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

13.3.1 North America Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 2020

13.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

13.4.1 Adoption of Driving Assistance Features in HCV



14 Automotive Smart Display Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia-Pacific

14.3 Europe

14.4 North America

14.5 Rest of the World (Row)



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Panasonic Corporation

16.3 Continental Ag

16.4 Denso Corporation

16.5 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

16.6 Visteon Corporation

16.7 LG Display Co., Ltd.

16.8 Yazaki Corporation

16.9 Pioneer Corporation

16.1 Hyundai Mobis

16.11 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

16.12 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

16.13 Other Key Regional Players

16.13.1 Asia-Pacific

16.13.1.1 Kyocera Corporation

16.13.1.2 AU Optronics Corp.

16.13.1.3 Clarion

16.13.1.4 Desay Sv Automotive

16.13.1.5 Japan Display Inc.

16.13.1.6 Spark Minda

16.13.2 North America

16.13.2.1 Gentex Corporation

16.13.2.2 Garmin Ltd.

16.13.2.3 Stoneridge Inc.

16.13.3 Europe

16.13.3.1 Valeo

16.13.3.2 IAC Group

16.13.3.3 Magneti Marelli



17 Appendix

